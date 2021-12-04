Public asked to roll in behind Cahir Castle's bid for European filming award

The Tipperary tourist attraction has been shortlisted for the accolade
Public asked to roll in behind Cahir Castle's bid for European filming award

Cahir Castle, Co Tipperary. 

Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 12:00
Rebecca Laffan

The public is being asked to get behind a Tipperary castle which is in the running for Europe’s favourite filming location award.

Cahir Castle, which has featured several times on the big and small screen alike, has been shortlisted for the European Film Commissions Network (EUFCN) Location Award 2021.

For decades, the castle has captured the imagination of multiple filmmakers thanks to its impressive design and scale.

It featured in the 1981 film Excalibur starring Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson, and was later used as a key location in the filming of the TV series The Tudors.

Two newly-released blockbuster films, The Green Knight and The Last Duel, also used the castle and its grounds as filming locations.

As one of Ireland’s largest and best-preserved castles, it was nominated by Screen Ireland as the location for David Lowery film The Green Knight.

Managed by the OPW today, Cahir Castle was built in the 13th century when it was at the cutting-edge of defensive castle design.

Jodie Comer at Cahir Castle on the set of 'The Last Duel', an historical drama-thriller film directed by Ridley Scott.
Jodie Comer at Cahir Castle on the set of 'The Last Duel', an historical drama-thriller film directed by Ridley Scott.

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan said: “Cahir Castle stands proudly on a rocky island on the River Suir and much of the original structure remains, so it is no surprise that film-makers are drawn to this unique and impressive location.

“Being shortlisted for this esteemed award helps to showcase Cahir Castle to a wider audience.

“The general public now has the chance to vote and support Cahir Castle in bringing home the gong,” he added.

“Winning this award will help to secure deserved recognition for one of Ireland’s stunning locations as well as to the dedicated OPW team of heritage and conservation experts committed to restoring, preserving and promoting Ireland’s cultural heritage for present and future generations to enjoy.” 

Online voting can be found at eufcn and closes on January 3, 2022, with the winner announced in February.



