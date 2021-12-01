Appeal renewed for man who went missing in Cork 14 years ago

Danny was last seen in the Bishopstown area of Cork City, and worked for Cork City Council prior to his retirement in 2006
Gardaí in Cork are renewing their appeal for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Daniel ‘Danny’ Walsh, who was last seen in the Bishopstown area of Cork city in February 2007.

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 18:32
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí in Cork City are renewing their appeal for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Daniel ‘Danny’ Walsh.

Danny was 61 years of age when he was reported missing in February 2007, making him 75 today.

He was last seen in the Bishopstown area of Cork City, and worked for Cork City Council prior to his retirement in 2006.

At the time he went missing, he was described as being 5'8" in height with a thin build, long grey hair, a beard, and a moustache.

In particular, Gardaí are looking to make contact with two males who are understood to have resided with Danny Walsh at an address at Elton Lawn, Bishopstown, Cork around the time he was reported missing in 2007.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Gardaí at Togher Garda Station on (021) 4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line at (1800) 666111.

