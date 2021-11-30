Three dips a day for Snámhaí Sásta's June Curtin

All proceeds raised by June Curtin and her Snámhaí Sásta family will go back into helping the homeless of Limerick and Clare
Three dips a day for Snámhaí Sásta's June Curtin

June Curtin took to Instagram to say she knows her Snámhai Sásta family "will get behind me like you always do & together we will have a considerable donation to hand over on December 21." Picture: @SnamhaiSasta/IG

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 22:17
Caitlín Griffin

Clare sea swimmer June Curtin, who founded online community Snámhaí Sásta will take three dips a day in the freezing Atlantic throughout December to help raise €50,000 for homeless services across the Mid West.

That's a total of 63 swims from December 1 to December 21, with all money fundraised going to Mid West Simon Community.

June, the woman behind Snámhaí Sásta, set up the swimming group in 2019, six years after she tragically lost her husband John to suicide in August 2013.

The mother of two meets her tribe of swimmers at Spanish Point every day, not only to swim, but to maintain their mental health and boost morale within the community. 

So far, June has raised almost €5,000 towards her goal, when she launched her campaign on November 27 with a sleep out at Spanish Point beach.

“Swimming has helped me immensely over the past two years. I also care deeply about people in my local community. Nobody should be without a place to call home this Christmas, so I am delighted to bring my two passions together, swimming and compassion for others. 

"I have seen first-hand the amazing work Mid West Simon Community do and I appeal to everyone to give what they can. Every cent raised will go towards helping those who truly need it in our local community,” she said at the launch today.

Taking to Instagram ahead of her first of many swims tomorrow, June said:

"Look for a way to lift someone up and if that’s all you do that’s enough.

"I am only one but I am one, I will do my best to get through the next 21 days and hopefully with your support & encouragement I can & will do it.

"Tomorrow as I start into my mammoth challenge I will be going to the church to light candles for 63 safe swims & I will light candles for all your intentions too."

The Clare native will be donating all proceeds raised to support the Mid West Simon Community. Picture: @SnamhaiSasta/IG
The Clare native will be donating all proceeds raised to support the Mid West Simon Community. Picture: @SnamhaiSasta/IG

Jackie Bonfield, CEO Mid West Simon Community, says all those who support the campaign will make a huge difference in the lives of vulnerable people in the Mid West region. 

“We are delighted that June has chosen Mid West Simon Community as the beneficiary from her 63 December Dips again this year. June is a great fundraiser and supporter of Mid West Simon Community and we greatly appreciate her fundraising efforts. 

"All funds raised from this event will go towards our Homeless services in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary and all funds raised locally will stay local," she said.

June has also launched a single in aid of Mid West Simon Community. Priced at €5, it can be purchased from Mid West Simon offices in Limerick and Ennis and at selected retailers.

Donations can be made to June's 3 Dips a Day challenge here.

Read More

Limerick leads in implementing new disabled parking app

More in this section

Simon Community director named Cork Person of the Month for December  Simon Community director named Cork Person of the Month for December 
Councillors explore options to stop sale of Cork forest for housing Councillors explore options to stop sale of Cork forest for housing
Number of carers offering home support in Cork and Kerry down 21% Number of carers offering home support in Cork and Kerry down 21%
<p>A roadside monument to John Twiss in Ardmona, Co Kerry. Picture: Pictures of Ireland/ Facebook</p>

Family campaign sees posthumous pardon for Kerryman hanged in 1895

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 27, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 15
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices