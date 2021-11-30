Three dips a day for Snámhaí Sásta's June Curtin

Clare sea swimmer June Curtin, who founded online community Snámhaí Sásta will take three dips a day in the freezing Atlantic throughout December to help raise €50,000 for homeless services across the Mid West.

That's a total of 63 swims from December 1 to December 21, with all money fundraised going to Mid West Simon Community.

June, the woman behind Snámhaí Sásta, set up the swimming group in 2019, six years after she tragically lost her husband John to suicide in August 2013.

The mother of two meets her tribe of swimmers at Spanish Point every day, not only to swim, but to maintain their mental health and boost morale within the community.

So far, June has raised almost €5,000 towards her goal, when she launched her campaign on November 27 with a sleep out at Spanish Point beach.

“Swimming has helped me immensely over the past two years. I also care deeply about people in my local community. Nobody should be without a place to call home this Christmas, so I am delighted to bring my two passions together, swimming and compassion for others.

"I have seen first-hand the amazing work Mid West Simon Community do and I appeal to everyone to give what they can. Every cent raised will go towards helping those who truly need it in our local community,” she said at the launch today.

Taking to Instagram ahead of her first of many swims tomorrow, June said:

"Look for a way to lift someone up and if that’s all you do that’s enough.

"I am only one but I am one, I will do my best to get through the next 21 days and hopefully with your support & encouragement I can & will do it.

"Tomorrow as I start into my mammoth challenge I will be going to the church to light candles for 63 safe swims & I will light candles for all your intentions too."

The Clare native will be donating all proceeds raised to support the Mid West Simon Community. Picture: @SnamhaiSasta/IG

Jackie Bonfield, CEO Mid West Simon Community, says all those who support the campaign will make a huge difference in the lives of vulnerable people in the Mid West region.

“We are delighted that June has chosen Mid West Simon Community as the beneficiary from her 63 December Dips again this year. June is a great fundraiser and supporter of Mid West Simon Community and we greatly appreciate her fundraising efforts.

"All funds raised from this event will go towards our Homeless services in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary and all funds raised locally will stay local," she said.

June has also launched a single in aid of Mid West Simon Community. Priced at €5, it can be purchased from Mid West Simon offices in Limerick and Ennis and at selected retailers.

Donations can be made to June's 3 Dips a Day challenge here.