Family of man missing from Ennis concerned for his welfare

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 30-year-old man missing from Clare.

Jason Burcombe has been missing from his home in Ennis, Co Clare since Tuesday, November 23.

His family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Jason is described as approximately 5’6” in height, with a medium build.

He has short fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, dark grey tracksuit pants, a grey beanie hat, navy runners and white socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station 065-6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.