Watch: Large queues at Cork vaccination centre with boosters being administered

Large queues were seen on Saturday morning at the walk-in vaccination centre in Cork City.

The public queued up around Cork City Hall where people can avail of either a first or second vaccine dose.

Booster jabs are also being offered to people aged between 60 and 69 as well as healthcare workers.

The walk-in centre is open on Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 4pm.

Anyone over the age of 12 can avail of a first or second jab of the Pfizer vaccine.

12- to 15-year-olds will need to be accompanied by a parent or a guardian as consent will be required.

So far, more than 7.4 million vaccines have been administered while 666,137 boosters have been given as of November 24.

It comes as the head of the HSE said the efforts of the public were “hugely appreciated” by healthcare staff.

“There's no doubt that the public have responded once again to aim to de-risk the situation in relation to Covid-19,” Paul Reid said.

“Yes, it's a longer road. But I know that for all of those who are working in healthcare, and are simply exhausted, this is hugely appreciated. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Health confirmed that 4,620 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Friday.