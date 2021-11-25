Much-loved Cork Christmas celebration GLOW returns 

GLOW is set to return to the city tomorrow with the iconic Ferris Wheel, festive lights, installations and much more
GLOW runs every weekend until December 17 and from December 20th to 22nd. See www.glowcork.ie Picture Clare Keogh Eimear O’Brien PR Tel: 086 8900364 Email: eimear@eimearobrienpr.ie

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 16:20
Maeve Lee

The much-loved Cork Christmas Celebration, GLOW is set to return to the city from Friday with the iconic Ferris Wheel, festive lights and much more to be enjoyed in the run-up to Christmas.

To celebrate GLOW, Bishop Lucey Park has been transformed into a festive wonderland, telling the story of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Each of the twelve days will be represented by a static light installation, which will be brought to life over four weekends in the run-up to Christmas by community groups, professional artists, actors and street entertainers.

The public is encouraged to come and immerse themselves in the festive lighting and enjoy Christmas musical hits in Bishop Lucey Park featuring drummers, dancers, golden egg-laying geese, splendid swans and much more.

Glow at Bishop Lucey Park
Glow at Bishop Lucey Park

Along with Santa’s Pop-Up workshop, the Grand Parade Ferris Wheel will also return and will stay in place until January, so there is ample opportunity to enjoy the fantastic views of the city from above.

Cork City Council’s ‘Thank Cork It’s Christmas Campaign’ also returns to help get the city in the Christmas spirit.

The campaign aims to increase awareness of the safe and magical experience Cork has on offer to those who want to shop, eat, drink, or pay a visit to the city during the festive period.

The campaign includes a video of the Switch on of Cork City’s Christmas Lights and much more, highlighting the message that ‘There’s something magical about Christmas in Cork’.

Organised by Cork City Council, Glow will take place on the following dates:

• Friday 26th November to Sunday 28th November

•Friday 3rd December to Sunday 5th December 

•Friday 10th December to Sunday 12th December 

•Friday 17th December to Sunday 19th December 

Bishop Lucey Park will be open on these dates from 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

The Ferris Wheel will be open each day from 12 noon to 9 pm. Prebooking of Bishop Lucey Park and the Ferris Wheel is essential on www.glowcork.ie.

ChristmasPlace: CorkOrganisation: Cork City Council
