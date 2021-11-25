Motorists could pay €10 to drive into Cork city in congestion charge model

Cork could potentially see congestion charges of €10 a day for cars coming into the city centre, in a bid to combat pollution.

In a report for the Department of Transport into sustainable and healthier forms of travel in Cork, Dublin, Waterford, Limerick, and Galway, consultants Systra outlined possible outcomes of congestion charges.

Modelling suggested a charge of €10 in peak times and €5 in off-peak times "would have a significantly positive effect on congestion in Dublin with reductions in car travel time within the city core of nearly a third".

However, Systra found in its modelling for Cork that while a charge would see reductions in congestion in the city centre core area of up to a quarter, it would have little impact in the wider city area.

The charge would "result in significant reductions in pollutants affecting air quality within the city core of both Dublin and Cork, with reductions of 7% to 12% in NOx and 9% to 13% in PM", Systra said.

However, it warned that doing so would likely bring the unhealthy pollutants elsewhere as cars and trucks avoided the city centre, and actually result in a net gain in respect of emissions.

NOx is a highly-pollutant emission that is produced by cars, buses, trucks, and other vehicles, and is the main driver of health issues such as breathing problems, reduced lung function, eye irritation, and even tooth corrosion.

PM, or particulate matter, is the combination of solid and liquid particles suspended in the air, such as dust, pollen, soot, smoke, and liquid droplets.

Traffic pic following the collision on the N40 westbound towards the Bloomfield Interchange on the South Link, Co Cork.

Systra said: "It is expected that the reduction in car trips and improvements to air quality would result in significantly positive impacts on the urban environment within the city core.

"In the case of Cork, the model results show that traffic redistributing elsewhere presents a risk of higher concentrations of vehicle emissions affecting air quality outside the city core."

Any congestion charge plan would need major policy changes to complement it, the report said, such as encouraging walking, cycling, and the use of public transport.

"There is very strong evidence that congestion charging delivers reductions in traffic volumes, improves air quality measures and reduces the levels of CO2 from transport emissions.

"There are concerns of the impact on the local economy and risks that the measure will have on social inequality. Experience from elsewhere has shown that schemes can be challenging in terms of political acceptability."

There will be a lead-in time required to plan and ensure acceptability of the measure, and significant infrastructure will be required to enforce the charges, Systra said.