UCC students' December exams to take place online

A small number of exams will remain in-person, where necessary, to meet accreditation profession body standards requirements
UCC students' December exams to take place online

The limited number of in-person exams at University College Cork will have infection and control measures in place across all venues, in line with public health guidelines. 

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 17:39
Jess Casey and Maeve Lee

The majority of upcoming exams scheduled at University College Cork (UCC) for December will now take place online, students have been told.

A small number of exams will remain in-person, where necessary, to meet accreditation profession body standards requirements. The limited number of in-person exams will have infection and control measures in place across all venues, in line with public health guidelines. 

“This decision has been made to remove any ambiguity and anxiety that students may have in relation to sitting in-person examinations during the current wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” a spokesman for UCC said. 

Semester one examinations are due to take place between December 9 and 21. Exam timetables are currently being updated, and will be shared again in the coming days. UCC students who are unable to complete any exams due to unexpected circumstances, including Covid-19, can avail of mitigation processes.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, many students say they feel left behind due to plans to press ahead with in-person college exams given the current daily case numbers of Covid-19. 

Exam arrangements vary between the different colleges. At the University of Limerick (UL), the majority of undergraduate modules moved to continuous assessment and do not have end-of-semester examinations.

A spokesman for the university said that end-of-semester exams are required for a small number of modules, either to “assure the intended learning outcomes” or because they are required for accreditation purposes. 

Róisín Nic Lochlainn, NUI Galway students' union president previously told the Examiner that students at the university are “really worried” about in-person exams. Ms Nic Lochlainn noted precautions that will be in place such as ventilation and deep cleaning, however, she said: “People are still scared”.

Read More

Covid-19: 24 outbreaks recorded in schools last week

More in this section

Department examines alternative sites for secondary school in Ballincollig Department examines alternative sites for secondary school in Ballincollig
Bishop of Waterford accuses Labour TD of 'almost inciting hatred' on schools patronage issue Bishop of Waterford accuses Labour TD of 'almost inciting hatred' on schools patronage issue
Toy Show viewers urged to help raise vital funds for homeless families in Cork Toy Show viewers urged to help raise vital funds for homeless families in Cork
#COVID-19EducationPlace: CorkOrganisation: University College Cork
<p>Magic Hammer Events Ltd is based at Corbally, Co. Limerick, and operates Santa’s Grotto Experience at various locations around the country. File photo: iStock</p>

'Under-nourished' Santa Grotto photographer awarded €200 for 'no breaks on the job' claim

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 20, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices