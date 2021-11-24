UCC students' December exams to take place online

The majority of upcoming exams scheduled at University College Cork (UCC) for December will now take place online, students have been told.

A small number of exams will remain in-person, where necessary, to meet accreditation profession body standards requirements. The limited number of in-person exams will have infection and control measures in place across all venues, in line with public health guidelines.

“This decision has been made to remove any ambiguity and anxiety that students may have in relation to sitting in-person examinations during the current wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” a spokesman for UCC said.

Semester one examinations are due to take place between December 9 and 21. Exam timetables are currently being updated, and will be shared again in the coming days. UCC students who are unable to complete any exams due to unexpected circumstances, including Covid-19, can avail of mitigation processes.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, many students say they feel left behind due to plans to press ahead with in-person college exams given the current daily case numbers of Covid-19.

Exam arrangements vary between the different colleges. At the University of Limerick (UL), the majority of undergraduate modules moved to continuous assessment and do not have end-of-semester examinations.

A spokesman for the university said that end-of-semester exams are required for a small number of modules, either to “assure the intended learning outcomes” or because they are required for accreditation purposes.

Róisín Nic Lochlainn, NUI Galway students' union president previously told the Examiner that students at the university are “really worried” about in-person exams. Ms Nic Lochlainn noted precautions that will be in place such as ventilation and deep cleaning, however, she said: “People are still scared”.