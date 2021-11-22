Fog warning issued for Munster with hazardous driving conditions expected 

Met Éireann has issued a yellow Dense Fog warning for, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford which will remain in place until Tuesday morning.
Healy Pass, Cork, Ireland. Cars slowly make their way up the narrow mountain road on a foggy day as sheep graze on the Healy Pass, Co. Cork, Ireland.- Picture; David Creedon

Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 17:11
Maeve Lee

A status yellow fog warning has been issued for Munster with patches of dense fog expected to form overnight and on Tuesday morning. 

The weather warning will take effect at midnight tonight and will stay in place until 10 am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned that dense fog in places may lead to hazardous conditions on the road and is urging drivers to take care this evening and tomorrow morning.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is warning road users of the dangers posed by fog following the weather warning from Met Éireann.

Dense fog seriously reduces visibility and makes driving very dangerous, the RSA has warned, and drivers are being urged to switch on dipped headlights and fog lamps, reduce their speed and allow an extra safe distance between the vehicle in front of them.

If the fog closes in, drivers should reduce their speed even further and take their time getting to their destination.

"Road users should listen to weather forecasts and general advice about driving conditions and if you must drive in fog, allow plenty of extra time for your journey," the RSA said.

"Before setting out, check that your car is in good working order, particularly that all the lights, including fog lights, work properly and are clean."

The RSA is also advising vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists to ensure they are clearly visible by wearing high visibility clothing and using lights.

Nighttime temperatures will drop below freezing for the first time tonight with widespread frost is also expected as temperatures dip as low as -2C degrees.

Munster
