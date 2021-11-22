'Standards are on the floor': Stryker staff allege health and safety issues at Cork sites

Workers at a Cork medical equipment plant have warned a major accident is inevitable after a number of incidents where employees were hospitalised, injured or left sick.

A protected disclosure (PD) from staff at Stryker Corporation, an American multinational which has sites in Cork and Limerick, details a list of accidents, incidents and injuries at its three locations in Carrigtwohill, East Cork, including Springhill and Tullagreen. These include:

May 25, 2019: Springhill site was evacuated after gas leaked from a solvent tank. Gardaí, firefighters and ambulances attended. Three workers were hospitalised. Others were violently sick.

July 9, 2019: Days after a worker raised health and safety concerns about a machine in the Tullagreen plant, it caught fire. The protected disclosure claims an incident report confirmed that the safety mechanisms (fire suppressant) was turned off on the machine before the fire broke out.

August 26, 2019: Four people were violently sick in a cleanroom at the Tullagreen site. They were taken to South Doc, then brought back to the plant, but then taken to CUH.

September 3, 2019: Another fire on a machine in Tullagreen. A fire alarm did not sound automatically.

January 17, 2020: Fire breaks out on a machine at the Springhill site. No fire alarm sounds. There is a verbal order to evacuate the site.

August 24, 2020: Tullagreen site evacuated after a major fire in the ‘wet scrubber’ process. Five units of the fire brigade attended.

The PD was initially made to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) in September 2020. Workers called on the HSA to undertake “unannounced and comprehensive inspections” of the plants.

Conditions at the plant were subsequently raised with the HSA by Cork East Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley following a number of representations from staff.

In correspondence, the HSA told Mr Buckley it had investigated the claims made in the PD and it was “satisfied that the matters have been adequately and satisfactorily addressed.”

However, on October 8 this year, another solvent was spilled, and inhaled by at least one staff member, who spoke to the Irish Examiner on condition of anonymity.

A photograph, seen by the Irish Examiner, shows a warning sign informing staff that a machine was faulty, and would not be fixed for a number of months. It asked staff to exercise caution due to risks of "radiation leaks".

Staff say they have been raising concerns for almost three years to improve health and safety standards.

"The standards are on the floor," one of the whistleblowers said.

"In recent weeks, we've had three major occurrences that led to evacuations in Carrigtwohill; that's a microcosm of what's gone on in the last three years. There have been radiation leaks, gas leaks, argon leaks, solvents escaping and harming people. We've had people hospitalised across the three sites.

"There's always a perception of production before everything else. It's not enough to make us aware of the risk, they say use a broken machine anyway, it's not acceptable. We are worried something more serious is going to happen."

Frustrated by the lack of action, staff sent the PD to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s office. It was received on November 3.

A Stryker spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: "The health and safety of our employees and communities is our top priority. We work together with our employees to ensure we meet all regulatory requirements and drive a culture of safety.

"We also work constructively with all regulatory bodies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Health & Safety Authority (HSA).

"As a heavily regulated industry, we are subject to frequent unannounced and scheduled inspections and we have had no enforcements against any of [our] sites at Tullagreen, Springhill or Anngrove."