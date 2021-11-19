Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Waterford man

Brian Kinsella was last seen in the Summerhill area on Wednesday at around 9.40am.
Missing person Brian Kinsella

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 17:18

Gardaí in Waterford are seeking help in tracing a missing 29-year-old man.

He is described as six-foot tall, of slim build with fair hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black baseball cap, a blue jacket, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and black runners with a white sole.

Gardaí and Brian’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford at 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Waterford man

