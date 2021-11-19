Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Waterford man

Gardaí in Waterford are seeking help in tracing a missing 29-year-old man.

Brian Kinsella was last seen in the Summerhill area on Wednesday at around 9.40am.

He is described as six-foot tall, of slim build with fair hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black baseball cap, a blue jacket, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and black runners with a white sole.

Gardaí and Brian’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford at 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.