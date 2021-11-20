Kinsale drug dealer's claim that €3k cash was for shopping for her kids 'not credible'

A woman later convicted of selling drugs and who sought the return of €3,100 found in her car which she said she was planning to use for shopping has been told the money is to be forfeited after a judge said her explanation was "not credible".

Qui McGill, of 13A Market Place, Kinsale, Co Cork, was convicted at Cork Circuit Court last September of having cannabis for sale or supply on September 26, 2020, at Higher O’Connell St in Kinsale.

She received an 18-month jail sentence with another 18 months suspended.

However, she appeared from custody before Bandon District Court on Thursday to plead guilty to a charge of possessing cannabis and to allowing her car to be used for a drugs offence following a detection by gardaí at the Top Service filling station on Western Road in Kinsale on December 7 last.

Judge James McNulty was told that at 10am that day, gardaí stopped the car McGill, 34, was driving and formed the opinion she may be in possession of a controlled substance.

A search uncovered a red grinder and a quantity of what they believed to be cannabis worth €50 in the central console of the vehicle. McGill was evasive and uncooperative, the court heard.

During the same search, an envelope containing €3,110 was located in the car and was seized by gardaí. It was later counted at Kinsale Garda Station before two other officers and at a later date McGill was given a receipt regarding the money.

'Chaotic lifestyle'

McGill's solicitor, Diane Hallahan, said her client had taken a number of steps to address her "chaotic lifestyle", including addressing her addiction issue, and a number of supporting letters were provided to court.

The judge said McGill had three children and that it had been alleged at an earlier stage she had been a "significant drug dealer", with McGill's solicitor saying her client had since pleaded guilty to those charges.

The judge ordered a probation report and said he would defer penalty rather than extend McGill's stay in prison, adding "the most important thing the court will want to know in June 2022 will be her future plans regarding care of her children and her future involvement in the sale and supply of drugs".

The case was adjourned until June 20 next and Judge McNulty granted a destruction order for the cannabis and a forfeiture order for the cash.

Ms Hallahan said McGill maintained the money had been for going to Cork to buy items for her children but Judge McNulty said: "None of what you have told me is credible."