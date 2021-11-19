Calls for more gardaí in Limerick as residents fear anti-social behaviour on rise

Calls have been made for increased Garda presence in a number of Co Limerick towns after a spate of high-profile incidents of violence and anti-social behaviour in recent months.

The calls come after a number of dogs were killed in a suspected arson attack in Kilmallock earlier this month, while in Abbeyfeale, in September, a man in his 20s was hospitalised after an assault in the town square.

Locals have voiced fears about growing levels of antisocial behaviour and youth crime in both areas.

Cllr Liam Galvin says Abbeyfeale is no different to any town when it comes to crime. He believes a particular focus needs to be put on youth crime

"There is very little deterrent to stop young people engaging in antisocial behaviour and criminality,” he said.

The councillor said he would like two policy changes implemented. "I've asked for parents to be accountable for children under 16 years of age. And I've asked for children aged 16 or over be treated as an adult.”

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said a child under 12 years of age cannot be charged with a criminal offence, “except for certain serious stated offences (section 52, as amended)”.

“In accordance with Part 4, Children Act 2001 every child [individuals under the age of 18] must be considered for admission to the Juvenile Diversion Programme, before any court proceedings can be commenced.”

Cllr Galvin also called for a greater Garda presence in Abbeyfeale. “There should be a Garda presence in the town, on a full-time basis, particularly on the weekends and even more so on the weekend nights.

The elderly are afraid of their lives to go anywhere. It is the young people then, who are brave enough to take on the challenge of going out, that are finding themselves the innocent victims of violent attacks.”

Cllr Mike Donegan believes "a few bad eggs" are damaging the image of Kilmallock, which is an otherwise peaceful place. He believes a larger Garda presence would help reassure locals.

A spokesperson for an Garda Síochána said they did not specifically comment on the deployment of resources, however, “local Garda management is satisfied that adequate resources are currently available in West Limerick”.

According to statistics from the Garda website, there are nine gardaí stationed in Abbeyfeale and five in Kilmallock.