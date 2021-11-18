Every county in Munster lost someone to Covid last week

A further 22 people died last week from Covid-19, data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows, bringing the total number of deaths since March last year to 5,609.

The average age of those who died last week was mid-70s, with no additional deaths in the under-25 age group, the HPSC data shows.

Every county in Munster lost someone to the virus last week, including Cork, where 488 people have now died from the virus, and Kerry, where 85 people have now passed with Covid.

The death toll in Limerick now stands at 267, in Tipperary at 116, in Clare at 138 and in Waterford at 120.

Dublin continues to have the highest number of deaths for a single county, with 1,943 people now having died with Covid-19 there.

The HPSC has recorded 19 deaths among healthcare workers, an increase of one this month.

Separate data looking at the level of infections across local electoral areas shows for the first time in a number of weeks there are no areas of Munster in the 10 worst-hit LEAs up to Monday.

The Drogheda Urban LEA in Louth now has the highest rate of infection.

On the other end of the scale, a ranking for the 10 least affected LEAs shows Bantry in West Cork in second place. Skibbereen is also on this list as the fourth least affected region.

Cashel in Tipperary also remains relatively less affected, as does Clonmel.

However, the national report on levels of Covid-19 in sewage continues to paint a grim picture overall.

The virus was found in 66 of 67 wastewater sites analysed up to November 6, the latest HPSC data shows.

The virus was undetectable in Youghal, Co Cork, which the report says means “the amount was too low to be detected by the test. It does not mean that SARS-CoV-2 is not circulating in the wastewater catchment area.”