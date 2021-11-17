Cork charity aiming to brighten up Christmas with blanket of stars

A Cork charity is hoping to brighten up this Christmas by blanketing a virtual night sky with stars.

The Cope Foundation has launched a unique fundraiser to coincide with the most special time of the year.

The Light Up Cork initiative invites people to dedicate a virtual star to a loved one to help shine a light on inclusion and to raise money to support the charity in their work supporting people with an intellectual disability and/or autism.

When people visit lightupcork.ie, they will see a stunning image of the night sky over some of Cork city and county's best-loved landmarks.

Here they can add a star to the sky and leave a message for the person they have dedicated it to.

The website, created by graphic designer and visual artist Amy Begley, features the Shandon Bells in Cork City, the Kindred Spirits sculpture in Midleton, the Castle Gates in Macroom, St Colman's Cathedral in Cobh, and the Baltimore Beacon in West Cork.

Ms Begley chose landmarks across the county in some of the towns and areas where Cope Foundation services are available.

It's almost time to #LightUpCork ⭐🎄



✔Stay tuned! Our new Christmas campaign Light Up Cork will be launched over the coming days. #LightUpCork #Inclusion #Christmas pic.twitter.com/yaomZjHspV — Cope Foundation (@CopeFoundation) November 15, 2021

Cope Foundation chief executive Sean Abbott said they were delighted to work with the very talented artist on the unique project.

A service user herself, Amy Begley worked alongside the team in Cope Foundation to create a website where people can gift a star to a loved one accompanied by a short message.

"I loved creating the landmarks," she said. "I wanted to see what my style would look like on them and see if they were noticeable, which I am proud to say it is. I love adding details and I get lost in designing that kind of work."

Speaking to the deeper message that the website represents, she said: "The word 'inclusion' is the most important factor here, especially when it comes to communities, because everyone has the right to be involved, have a purpose, to make a mark, and to make a difference."

The choice to use stars, which are synonymous with Christmas and hope, is intended to show that when people come together, they can bring light to even the darkest times — a message especially fitting at this time when many are going through hardships.

As well as contributing to the website, Cope Foundation is asking everyone to make an extra effort to light up on December 3 to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Schools, companies, and individuals are encouraged to do anything that involves bringing light to the day — wearing a Christmas jumper with lights, turning on your Christmas tree lights, or adding lights to your desk.

Whatever people choose to do, whether it be big or small, Cope Foundation asks that they take a photo and join the online campaign by posting it using the hashtag #LightUpCork.

Cork City's lord mayor and the deputy mayor encouraged people to get involved in the initiative.

"Dedicating a star to someone special in your life is a really lovely gift idea that will give back to so many people across Cork city and county," said Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath, the deputy mayor of Cork City.

Cope Foundation supports 2,800 people and has a network of 70 centres across the county.