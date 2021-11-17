Cork charity aiming to brighten up Christmas with blanket of stars

The people of Cork are being asked to help shine a light on inclusion this Christmas.
Cork charity aiming to brighten up Christmas with blanket of stars

Emma and Aoife who are supported by Cope Foundation shine a light on inclusion as they launch Cope Foundation's new Christmas campaign, Light Up Cork. Donors are asked to dedicate a star to a loved one on the Light Up Cork virtual giving page. Picture: Darragh Kane

Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 20:23
Michelle McGlynn

A Cork charity is hoping to brighten up this Christmas by blanketing a virtual night sky with stars.

The Cope Foundation has launched a unique fundraiser to coincide with the most special time of the year.

The Light Up Cork initiative invites people to dedicate a virtual star to a loved one to help shine a light on inclusion and to raise money to support the charity in their work supporting people with an intellectual disability and/or autism.

When people visit lightupcork.ie, they will see a stunning image of the night sky over some of Cork city and county's best-loved landmarks.

Here they can add a star to the sky and leave a message for the person they have dedicated it to.

The website, created by graphic designer and visual artist Amy Begley, features the Shandon Bells in Cork City, the Kindred Spirits sculpture in Midleton, the Castle Gates in Macroom, St Colman's Cathedral in Cobh, and the Baltimore Beacon in West Cork.

Ms Begley chose landmarks across the county in some of the towns and areas where Cope Foundation services are available.

Cope Foundation chief executive Sean Abbott said they were delighted to work with the very talented artist on the unique project.

A service user herself, Amy Begley worked alongside the team in Cope Foundation to create a website where people can gift a star to a loved one accompanied by a short message.

"I loved creating the landmarks," she said. "I wanted to see what my style would look like on them and see if they were noticeable, which I am proud to say it is. I love adding details and I get lost in designing that kind of work." 

Speaking to the deeper message that the website represents, she said: "The word 'inclusion' is the most important factor here, especially when it comes to communities, because everyone has the right to be involved, have a purpose, to make a mark, and to make a difference."

The choice to use stars, which are synonymous with Christmas and hope, is intended to show that when people come together, they can bring light to even the darkest times — a message especially fitting at this time when many are going through hardships.

As well as contributing to the website, Cope Foundation is asking everyone to make an extra effort to light up on December 3 to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Schools, companies, and individuals are encouraged to do anything that involves bringing light to the day — wearing a Christmas jumper with lights, turning on your Christmas tree lights, or adding lights to your desk.

Whatever people choose to do, whether it be big or small, Cope Foundation asks that they take a photo and join the online campaign by posting it using the hashtag #LightUpCork.

Cork City's lord mayor and the deputy mayor encouraged people to get involved in the initiative.

"Dedicating a star to someone special in your life is a really lovely gift idea that will give back to so many people across Cork city and county," said Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath, the deputy mayor of Cork City.

Cope Foundation supports 2,800 people and has a network of 70 centres across the county.

Read More

Vintage motors to raise funds for Cope Foundation at Cork Car Show

More in this section

Inquest hears details of deaths of healthy newborn and mother at CUMH Inquest hears details of deaths of healthy newborn and mother at CUMH
Sportsfile Images of 2014 Section of Ring of Kerry to close at various times until next March
Inquest into North Cork murder-suicide hears of 'friction' over sale of land between brothers Inquest into North Cork murder-suicide hears of 'friction' over sale of land between brothers
Cope#Light Up Cork#LightUpCorkPlace: CorkOrganisation: COPEOrganisation: COPE Foundation
Cork charity aiming to brighten up Christmas with blanket of stars

Expert 'surprised' at skill level of doctor fired by Limerick Hospital

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 13, 2021

  • 7
  • 20
  • 23
  • 33
  • 36
  • 44
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices