Gardaí are investigating after a 15-year-old boy died at a school in Co Cork.

It is believed the incident occurred at Skibbereen Community School on Tuesday.

The air ambulance and fire brigade, as well as gardaí, are reported as having attended the scene.

Gardaí said that the boy was taken to Cork University Hospital where he later passed away.

A file is to be prepared for the Coroner's Court.

Gardaí said that the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

