Defence Forces veterans charity plans expansion in Cork

An organisation for Defence Forces veterans has said it is looking to provide more supports in the greater Cork area, because a fifth of veterans are located there.

An Oireachtas committee heard from two associations which support veterans that the issues facing those who have left the Defence Forces are varied and range from “suicidal ideation to the payment of an electricity bill”.

Both the Irish United Nations Veterans Association (IUNVA) and Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (ONE) told the committee that the establishment of an office for veterans’ affairs by the Government would go a long way towards supporting the issues facing its members.

Such an office would allow for a “whole-of-Government approach” to support veterans in the major challenges they face in health and housing, the committee heard.

ONE board chairperson Colm Campbell said that it supports veterans across the country, which includes hostels in Dublin, Athlone, Letterkenny, and Cork.

The most recent location opened in Cobh last month, and a further hostel with space for six beds is planned for Cork City next year. This would bring the number of hostel beds it can provide to 60.

“I don’t think either organisation is looking for huge money,” he added.

ONE receives €100,000 from the Department of Defence while IUNVA receives €11,000.

Much of their funding comes from fundraising or through local authorities.

IUNVA’s treasurer John Murray said it has asked the Department of Defence to increase its funding to €50,000, as both organisations cited contributions being severely impacted by Covid-19.

“A lot of our services are volunteer-run,” he said.

“They depended on bucket day collections, or lottery. It goes towards supporting veterans in their rent, heating bills, transport bills.”

He said the organisation will be €55,000 in the red for last year and the increased funding would go towards sustaining these services.

“We are meeting the minister next week,” Mr Murray added.

“We’re hoping that’s our Christmas present from the minister.”

The issue of former Defence Forces personnel availing of food parcels from IUNVA was a matter taken up by members of the committee.

Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke said: “I’m beyond concerned to hear that food parcels are being handed out to our veterans.”

Committee chair and Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan asked IUNVA: “Are you saying that members of the blue berets that served with distinction abroad on behalf of the Irish people are in receipt of food parcels?”

He called it as a “shocking spectre”.

In response, IUNVA’s vice president Kieran Brennan said in no way did it want to suggest that veterans are “destitute”, but that these supports are provided as veterans deal with the challenges of rent and of paying household bills which are both on the rise.