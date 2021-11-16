Cork researchers find a way to extend phone and laptop battery life by up to 50%

Groundbreaking research from a Cork-based engineering expert team could see battery life on various electronic devices and appliances extended by more than 50%.

Global heads have been turned due to Professor Cian Ó Mathúna at the Tyndall National Institute at University College Cork (UCC) due to his MagIC (Magnetics on Silicon) technology, which could also massively reduce energy use of high-performance electronic systems and equipment, as well as extend their battery life.

The head of micronano systems at Tyndall was lauded by the 400,000-member IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) and EARTO (European Association of Research and Technology Organisations) for his research on the semiconductor industry and shaping future electronics technology.

Simply put, the MagIC technology enables the making of tiny magnetic components that can be built directly on silicon chips, thereby eliminating the need for bulkier parts to be attached to devices and systems.

MagIC technology will be able to use power more efficiently by minimising energy wasted or lost, as the battery powers the microprocessor chip.

This improved efficiency can extend the charge time of batteries by more than 50%, and could have a significant impact on mobile phones, IT equipment, and any electronic device that uses a battery.

In the ever-burgeoning connected world, it is estimated that there are currently around 15 billion mobile devices operating worldwide. This is expected to increase to 18 billion by 2025, according to experts, and Tyndall believes that the MagIC technology could play a key role in reducing energy consumption in this sector.

It may even be part of the solution to the conundrum of Ireland's data centres, which have caused headaches for those worrying about their vast energy and emissions footprint.

Professor Ó Mathúna, Head of MicroNano Systems at Tyndall National Institute, UCC, has received two international awards for his groundbreaking research on Magnetics on Silicon. Picture: Darragh Kane

Professor Ó Mathúna said: “I’m so proud of the Integrated Magnetics Team and the work we’ve done in developing this technology over 27 years. Our achievements show the major impact Irish research is having on the global stage and places Tyndall and UCC at the forefront of the development of new energy management technology for batteries in portable electronics."

He said the team will continue to partner extensively with global companies to develop and commercialise the technology which has already received more than €20M in funding from research, licensing and productisation.

"We have joint publications with companies such as Global Foundries in Dresden and Singapore; Intel, USA and Philips in the Netherlands as well as a joint patent with Apple Computers, USA in 2019.

"This ground-breaking and disruptive innovation is set to change the global approach to how power is managed in electronic devices and will contribute to addressing a critical environmental issue for society and our planet.”