Note pinned to door of Kenmare home where elderly couple found dead

Note pinned to door of Kenmare home where elderly couple found dead

The house at Dromneavane Estate in Kenmare, County Kerry where the bodies of two elderly people were found on Sunday. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 07:42
Anne Lucey

An elderly couple who were found dead in their Kenmare home in tragic circumstances have been fondly remembered by locals in the Kerry town. 

The bodies of Tony and Phyllis Gilbert, both in their early 80s, were discovered inside their home in the Dromneavane estate. 

A note pinned to the door of the property had alerted neighbours that something was amiss early on Sunday morning. The bodies were discovered soon after by gardaí.

It's understood there were no signs of third party involvement in the deaths.

Tony and Phyllis moved to Kerry almost thirty years ago from Norfolk in the UK and had played an active role in the Kenmare community.

They had initially lived upstairs over the Soundz of Muzic in Henry Street.

Tony, a skilled engraver and stained glass craftsman, ran a business on the street. 

Read More

Council rejects plan for off-licence near UCC campus over anti-social behaviour concerns

Soundz shop owners Kit Dunlop, and his wife Mary, were friendly with Mr Gilbert.

"We had a lot of fun together," Kit said of Tony's early years in the town, describing him as "a Kenmare character".

He had a military background, spoke Russian fluently, and always joked about his past as a spy, Kit recalled.

"He was one of the funniest men I ever knew," Kit said.

The Dunlops had not seen the couple in some time.

"The whole town is sad," Mary said.

It's understood that Phyllis had become immobile in recent years and Tony's health had also deteriorated. 

Local councillor Dan McCarthy (Ind) knew the couple well.

"They were quiet, lovely honest people. He worked closely with the Church and he was very highly regarded for his work with stained glass ."

Although they are not treating the deaths as suspicious, Gardaí in Killarney have set up an incident room and are trying to establish the last movements of the couple. 

They conducted door to door enquiries in Dromnevane and CCTV footage locally is also being examined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Gardai at 064 6671160. 

Read More

'There are no subs to be found anywhere' - Over a third of Cork school's pupils sent home

More in this section

'There are no subs to be found anywhere' - Over a third of Cork school's pupils sent home 'There are no subs to be found anywhere' - Over a third of Cork school's pupils sent home
Much-loved Cork shop faces partial closure due to staff shortages Much-loved Cork shop faces partial closure due to staff shortages
Post-mortems due on elderly couple found dead at their home in Kenmare Post-mortems due on elderly couple found dead at their home in Kenmare
Note pinned to door of Kenmare home where elderly couple found dead

Man, 70s, killed in single-vehicle crash in Tipperary

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 13, 2021

  • 7
  • 20
  • 23
  • 33
  • 36
  • 44
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices