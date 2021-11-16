Note pinned to door of Kenmare home where elderly couple found dead

An elderly couple who were found dead in their Kenmare home in tragic circumstances have been fondly remembered by locals in the Kerry town.

The bodies of Tony and Phyllis Gilbert, both in their early 80s, were discovered inside their home in the Dromneavane estate.

A note pinned to the door of the property had alerted neighbours that something was amiss early on Sunday morning. The bodies were discovered soon after by gardaí.

It's understood there were no signs of third party involvement in the deaths.

Tony and Phyllis moved to Kerry almost thirty years ago from Norfolk in the UK and had played an active role in the Kenmare community.

They had initially lived upstairs over the Soundz of Muzic in Henry Street.

Tony, a skilled engraver and stained glass craftsman, ran a business on the street.

Soundz shop owners Kit Dunlop, and his wife Mary, were friendly with Mr Gilbert.

"We had a lot of fun together," Kit said of Tony's early years in the town, describing him as "a Kenmare character".

He had a military background, spoke Russian fluently, and always joked about his past as a spy, Kit recalled.

"He was one of the funniest men I ever knew," Kit said.

The Dunlops had not seen the couple in some time.

"The whole town is sad," Mary said.

It's understood that Phyllis had become immobile in recent years and Tony's health had also deteriorated.

Local councillor Dan McCarthy (Ind) knew the couple well.

"They were quiet, lovely honest people. He worked closely with the Church and he was very highly regarded for his work with stained glass ."

Although they are not treating the deaths as suspicious, Gardaí in Killarney have set up an incident room and are trying to establish the last movements of the couple.

They conducted door to door enquiries in Dromnevane and CCTV footage locally is also being examined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Gardai at 064 6671160.