Parking charges to increase in Cork City, but commercial rates unchanged as budget passed

Parking charges are set to increase in Cork city next year but commercial rates will remain unchanged following the adoption of the city council’s 2022 budget on Monday night.

However, some business supports and waivers, which were in place last year during the various lockdowns, are unlikely to be available next year, council chief executive Ann Doherty said.

Following a 90-minute debate, councillors voted 24-7 to adopt the 2022 budget which will see some €240m spent on delivering services, a increase of €14m on last year.

The additional spend is accounted for mainly by a €4.5m increase in spending on homeless services, a €4.8m increase in payroll, and an additional €400,000 in roads resurfacing.

'Extremely challenging'

Ms Doherty said preparing the budget was “extremely challenging” in the context of the pandemic, with lockdown and the knock-on effect on businesses, hitting the council’s income streams.

Commercial rates represent 41% of the total income of the council but Ms Doherty said the ongoing uncertainty around Covid will have a major impact on the city’s rates and on what can be collected or is collectable in 2022.

And while waiver schemes are likely to end next year, the city’s rates incentive scheme is expected to continue, she said. It is aimed at small and medium enterprises, which account for 57% of the city's ratepayer base.

The grant in 2022 will be 3% of the annual bill/charge (up to a maximum bill of €4,000), and will be automatically applied as a credit to a ratepayer's account in 2023 only if their account is fully settled by November 30, 2022, and they have no outstanding arrears.

Parking charges to rise Councillors were also told that pedestrianisation post-Covid has resulted in the loss of over 440 car parking spaces, which Ms Doherty said represents a significant loss in income to the city. As a result, car parking charges in council-owned car parks will increase for the first time since 2017. The charge for Paul St car park will rise from €2.30 to €2.70 per hour, while the charge for North Main St car park will increase from €1.70 to €2.30 per hour. The cost of on-street parking will also increase from €2 to €2.50 but because that requires amendments to bye-laws, a full year of annual increase will not be possible next year.

Arts, sports, and amenities

The budget will also see €931,800 provided for arts bodies, including a contribution to Cork Opera House, €270,000 for community grants, €400,000 for sports grants, €200,000 for amenity grants, and just over €85,000 for tidy district grants.

Provision has been made for an executive tree officer and the appointment of a full-time vacant housing officer will be considered next year.

Fianna Fáil councillor Sean Martin, chair of the city’s finance committee, said open engagement during budget talks led to the presentation of a “balanced budget” against the backdrop of substantial government investment in the city over the last 18 months.

However, Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng said while spending is up overall, there are cuts of around €1.6m to “bread and butter areas” such as road lining and housing maintenance.

He also said with €3m outstanding in derelict site taxes, a more aggressive approach to collecting it is needed.

Independent councillor Paudie Dineen said the budget was as balanced as it can be, while Labour councillor John Maher said he was pleased it includes significant funding for sports clubs and arts groups, and will allow councillors deliver improvements in their local areas.

However, Solidiary councillor Fiona Ryan branded it an austerity budget and said it’s important that the €14m increase in spending is seen in the context of a much larger city.