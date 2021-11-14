Cherished 'miracle' boy passes away at home in Cork

A much cherished “miracle” of a 10-year-old boy who wasn't expected to survive his birth and was given days to live in January of 2020 has passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Tributes have been made to Jamie Murray from Castle Lodge, Clondulane in Fermoy, Co Cork, who was profoundly disabled.

Born blind and deaf, the youngster was diagnosed with alobar holoprosencephaly (HPE), a developmental condition categorised by a failure of the brain’s frontal lobe to separate into two distinct hemispheres. Jamie, who turned 10 on November 3, also suffered from scoliosis.

Devoted

His devoted parents Mark and Helena gave their "little warrior" 24-hour care for all of his life.

They are hugely grateful to the local community who raised in excess of €30,000 in recent years to fund private nurses to come into the Murray home to help them with their son's physical needs.

The family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of messages of "sympathy and support at this difficult time".

Mum Helena said she simply wanted to “thank everyone for the fantastic memories”.

Jamie Murray with his mum Helena as he receives a bravery medal from gardaí at Fermoy Garda Station last December. Last December, Jamie received a bravery medal courtesy of the Garda charity Little Blue Heroes.

They treated Jamie to a Garda parade complete with flashing patrol cars with sirens, HSE ambulances, and units of Fermoy Fire Brigade.

Tributes

The charity has paid tribute to little Jamie and said its "thoughts and prayers are with all his family and friends."

Tributes also came in from Cork City Hospital's Children's Club, Grange Fermoy AC, Fermoy FC, and Fermoy GAA club.

In December of last year, Helena said that their son had shown extraordinary resilience from birth.

"He was in hospital in January and we were told that his body was shutting down and to bring him home and to prepare for a funeral. I met the consultant in November and she said she couldn't believe it. That he was a miracle.

"We never imagined we would have Christmas with him. He is fantastic. He is very strong.”

Helena and Mark and their teenage sons Jack and Lucas cherished the time they had with Jamie.

Big brothers

Helena said that they cuddled Jamie as much as they could throughout his life.

She insisted that Jamie couldn't have had better "big brothers" than her remarkably kind and loving older sons.

Jamie will lie in repose at Ronayne’s Funeral Home in Fermoy from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Monday. Reception will follow to St Patrick’s Church Fermoy with a requiem mass taking place at 2.30pm on Tuesday. He will be laid to rest in Kilcrumper New cemetery.

Mourners are asked to donate to the Holy Family School in Charleville in lieu of flowers. The funeral will be live-streamed.