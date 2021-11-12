'East Cork is a magic place': Locals react to retail village plan

Sitting on the road front in Glounthaune, Fitzpatrick's Foodstore is a fourth-generation family business and is just minutes from the proposed site of East Cork's 'Kildare Village' development.

Owner Kerri O'Neill said that despite concerns about an influx of traffic in the area, the development can only be a good thing for business.

"If it's something that's creating more businesses, and creating more jobs in East Cork, I think that's a great thing," Ms O'Neill said.

"I know there have been concerns raised about traffic, but with all of the investment going on in the road at the Dunkettle exchange, I think Cork is going to be very equipped for something like this," she said.

Further down the road, almost opposite the proposed site, is the Elm Tree restaurant, where co-general manager, Roy O’Connell, said the development is something that Cork has been "screaming out for" for a long time.

Mr O'Connell sees it as an exciting opportunity to build on East Cork’s reputation as a tourist destination.

“This project will have people saying: ‘Where will we go? We’ll go to Cork, that new village has been built, it’s right next door to Fota Wildlife Park, there's a five-star hotel there as well’, and, all of a sudden, people will be Googling.

"They’ll see the Elm Tree is close by, they might see a shop in Carrigtwohill that sounds interesting, and, before you know it, you'll have a lot more people walking through Carrigtwohill that had never been there if it wasn't for the village," he said.

Wan Waterman, left, chairman, and Conor McCarthy, PRO, Carrigtwohill Business Association.

Milling around outside the Elm Tree after lunch, local residents are also excited about having a retail village on their doorstep.

"I find, if you go all the way up to Kildare Village, it's a bit hit-and-miss. Some days you go, you get loads of stuff, other days there's nothing that interests you, so, obviously, to have it on our doorstep would be great,” said Eileen Creedon.

Maureen Murphy also thinks the development is something East Cork is missing.

"I think it would be lovely," Ms Murphy said. "We could do with something like that down here; we have nothing left in Cork at the moment. Debenhams are gone, there are no nice shops in Cork City; the best ones now are in Bandon or Clonakilty, if you need to get something nice."

Niamh Moloney is a regular at Kildare Village. She said that people in Cork want the convenience of an outlet closer to home. "I'd regularly go up to Kildare Village on shopping trips with family or friends, and there aren't really hotels of any major high standard to stay in in the area.

"I think, if there was an outlet here in Cork, there’d be the combination of the convenience and day-out aspects; you could make it either.

"There are a lot of people, even from the city, who go to Fota to stay for the night, because it's a five-star hotel and they make a night of it, even though it's down the road, so there's definitely scope to make this outlet a destination, even for locals," she said.

On the main street of Carrigtwohill, local business owners are also eager for the development to go ahead.

Ger Browne, owner, Carrigtwohill Pharmacy. Picture: Denis Minihane

Ger Browne, owner of Carrigtwohill Pharmacy, said proper infrastructure must be in place, but the outlet centre can only be a positive thing. "I wouldn't be particularly concerned about a loss of footfall. Judging by the Kildare experience, I don't think you get that happening, I think it just encourages people to come to the area, people that wouldn't be coming here anyway, and I don't think we’ll lose any of our local business," Mr Browne said.

Next door to the pharmacy, Thairish café is bustling, and owner, Richard Johnson, has no fears that will change if the outlet village is built.

"As far as local businesses go, they'll only thrive from it," Mr Johnson said. "Business always brings business, and it brings competition.

"Without competition, we become complacent, and we don't rely on our customers anymore. It might be upsetting for some people to see competition moving in, but, at the same time, it might be because they've become complacent with their ability to provide a service," he said.

Chairperson of Carrigtwohill Business Association, Wan Waterman, also said it’s time to go full steam ahead on the outlet village. "Obviously, it's going to make East Cork and Carrigtwohill a very populated and busy place, which, I suppose, some people would think is a minus, but that's progress: We have to keep moving forward," he said.

"It’ll be fantastic for the area, and it’ll attract a lot of people to Carrigtwohill from nationwide. East Cork is a magic place: Outside of Dublin, I reckon it’s number one. It's all here, it's all happening here, and there's a lot of potential and scope for huge development here," he said.