Bogus traders scamming elderly and vulnerable in Cork out of life savings, gardaí warn

Scammers are targeting vulnerable and elderly people in Cork City and county, sometimes defrauding them of their life savings.

Garda crime prevention officer for Cork City, Sergeant Brian McSweeney, warned bogus traders were currently a problem in Cork.

Investigations and prosecutions of bogus traders are ongoing. On Monday, gardaí in Cork arrested a man in his 40s who they believe has scammed many people.

Sgt McSweeney warned these criminals could be very convincing. Slick vehicles, professionally printed leaflets with bogus work addresses, and silver-tongued salespeople often reassure people they are legitimate.

He warned the public to beware of any tradesperson calling to your home touting for work. Always look for word-of-mouth recommendations for any building work instead, and contact gardaí if you have any concerns, he said.

“The big thing now is roofing, they'll offer roofing to try to get a deposit from people, and then never come back," said Sgt McSweeney.

“They’ll look professional, they’ll talk professionally, but they have no trade, they’re just intent on getting the deposit.

"They have no problem hurting elderly people. They’ll just get the deposit and fool them.

Highly skilled builders do not call door-to-door – they don’t have the time."

He also said some people in Cork have put their life savings into building work over Covid, only to later find out the work is unsafe and has to be demolished.

Some people have had to take out loans to dismantle defective building work, like the €20,000 paid for a sunroom that had no foundations.

"So when it’s inspected by an engineer, it has to be completely knocked to the floor," he said.

“Cold-callers go to houses, particularly of people living on their own. They see the vulnerability of the older age group.

"They notice maybe a leaking shoot from the outside and call to the door, saying ‘there’s water dripping out here and we can clean that and repair it'.

“But they could actually be causing more damage. And they’re charging exorbitant prices on finishing the job."

On Tuesday, gardaí in Cork ran a crime prevention day, with checkpoints to catch fraudsters throughout the city and information days for citizens in Blackpool, Wilton and Merchant's Quay shopping centres.

"Despite recent warnings, people are still allowing bogus and rogue traders access to their homes,” Sgt McSweeney said. “In many cases, they carry out poorly finished works at inflated prices. In other cases, large deposits are taken and no work carried out.

He encouraged anyone who may have been affected by this form of crime to contact gardaí immediately.