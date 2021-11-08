Cork councillor calls for extension of 'Pana ban' bus priority measures

A Green Party city councillor in Cork has called for an extension of the so-called Pana ban amid mounting calls for more engagement on the city's proposed new bus network.

Oliver Moran said the time-regulated bus lane on St Patrick’s St - which bans private cars daily from 3pm to 6.30pm but which is being flouted regularly - should begin mid-morning.

He also called for the installation of rising bollards or bus lane cameras on the street to ensure compliance with the contentious measure which was introduced just over three years ago on the second attempt.

His calls were made in the context of a debate at Monday’s meeting of Cork City Council on the proposed new bus network which was unveiled by the National Transport Authority (NTA) last week for a second round of public consultation.

Speaking at the launch of the draft network, which proposes greater frequency and shorter waits for a bus across the metropolitan region, Bus Eireann CEO, Stephen Kent, said the bus priority measure on St Patrick’s St was a game-changer for bus punctuality, when it was introduced in August 2018.

But he said it’s become clear that motorists are ignoring the bus priority measure, and that it must be enforced and respected if people want buses on the city’s new bus network to run on time.

Several councillors told Monday's council meeting that since the launch of the draft bus network, they have received several queries from constituents expressing concerns about it.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Terry Shannon led calls for the NTA to be invited to brief councillors on the plan, and said they should discuss the proposals and the impact they might have on councillors’ constituents.

“We want to get this right,” he said.

Mr Moran supported those calls and said what’s decided now will shape the city’s bus network for several decades.

His party colleague, Cllr Colette Finn, said as well as planning for a new bus network, the NTA and Bus Eireann must maintain the existing fleet and ensure it works.

“For example, we have real-time displays that don’t tell you the real time. The focus at the moment is on BusConnects but the existing buses need to be minded as well,” she said.

Mr Moran said there appears to be a sea-change in thinking among city centre traders in recent months and a greater interest to supporting the St Patrick's Street bus priority.

"Traders and business representatives in different committees have asked after this. The benefits of changes like greater pedestrianisation have proven itself to the city centre," he said.

"Greater enforcement has to go along with that. If BusConnects is going to work, we need a culture change in attitudes to public and active travel. The lack of respect among motorists for the Patrick's Street measures, the illegal removal of cycling bollards on Washington Street, these need to be seen as very serious issues that are putting the transport and climate strategy for the city at risk."