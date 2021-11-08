Silent protest staged by MTU staff as Taoiseach formally opens university

Flags were hoisted above six campuses in Cork and Tralee yesterday to mark the establishment of the Munster Technological University, as staff staged a silent protest at the Bishopstown campus.

The event, which was due to take place on January 1 last when MTU was formally established, was deferred until the public health situation could allow it to take place in person. MTU is the first new university to be established in the southwest since 1845.

Flag raised on Munster Technological University by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister Simon Harris in Cork #MTU pic.twitter.com/T5Brhw5JVr — Liz Dunphy (@LizDunphy1) November 8, 2021

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said its predecessors’ synergies with business and industry were crucial to securing inward investment, and he described it as a proud day for third-level education in the region.

Higher education minister Simon Harris joined the Taoiseach, foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney, and public expenditure minister Michael McGrath, at the event in Cork. Education minister Norma Foley attended the flag-raising at MTU’s Kerry Campus.

MTU president Professor Maggie Cusack with Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the MTU Bishopstown Campus. Picture: Darragh Kane

MTU president Professor Maggie Cusack said the establishment of MTU has been an unqualified success, with demand from CAO applicants surging, with first-preference honours degree applications for MTU courses rising by more than 16% — almost twice the national average.

She also said that figures indicate that total research expenditure in MTU exceeded €22m in 2020, the highest total achieved across Ireland’s technological universities and institutes of technology.

However, members of the Teacher’s Union of Ireland (TUI) staged a silent protest at the flag-raising ceremony at MTU’s Bishopstown campus to highlight a range of grievances linked to the establishment of the university.

They relate to recruitment, staff complaints procedures, a perceived lack of proper career frameworks for workers, and the safeguarding of regional provisions.

Chairwoman of TUI’s MTU branch, Susan Flannery, said staff members have been left “frustrated” due to the lack of “meaningful engagement" with management since January 2019.

In a statement, MTU said it is fully committed to engaging with the local branch of the TUI.

An agreement was signed with TUI almost three years ago, in December 2018, providing the basis for engagement towards the development of MTU which was subsequently formally established on January 1, 2021,” it said.

“Significant resources have been committed over the last three years to this local engagement process.

“The agreement included a dispute resolution process where unresolved matters are referred to the conciliation service of the Workplace Relations Commission.

“MTU, in line with the agreement, is engaged with TUI through the services of the WRC in the coming weeks to resolve the matters at hand.”