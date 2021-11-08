Gardaí found €1k of cannabis flushed down toilet in Cobh house

A convicted drug dealer — in whose house gardaí allegedly found almost €1,000 of cannabis being flushed down the toilet — denied that €2,400 in cash found in his kitchen was the proceeds of crime.

Patrick O’Sullivan’s phone records also showed "significant money" being made through drug dealing.

O’Sullivan, aged 32, of 44 Inis Álainn, Cobh, appeared at Midleton District Court in an attempt to have the €2,400 confiscated cash returned to him.

He previously pleaded guilty to both possession and sale or supply drugs offences under sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. He was given a three-month suspended sentence in September on the drug charges.

Sale of vehicle claim

O'Sullivan claimed the cash found in his house was from the sale of a vehicle, not from the proceeds of crime.

Midleton District Court heard that on November 12, 2020, O’Sullivan’s house was searched, with €950 worth of cannabis found being flushed into a toilet in an upstairs bathroom and €2,400 in cash found in the kitchen.

Although O’Sullivan allegedly refused to give gardaí the PIN to his mobile phone, he opened the phone to retrieve certain messages which then allowed gardaí some access to his phone.

Messages screenshot from the phone showed many conversations which would appear to be about drug dealing, involving many thousands of euros.

Sergeant Donnacha Riordan said gardaí were unable to have the phone forensically examined because O’Sullivan refused to provide the PIN.

Many thousands of euros were mentioned in transactions alluded to in text messages.

Sgt Riordan said: “My impression was that the money [found in the house] was from sale or supply of cannabis.”

O’Sullivan claimed it was from the sale of a vehicle, a recovery van which he sold for €3,000 with a trade of a van to a Shane Butler, who appeared in court. O’Sullivan said he was keeping the money for Christmas.

Receipt

A handwritten receipt for the sale of a vehicle was produced in court.

O’Sullivan also said he did not recall being asked for the PIN for his phone.

“I had a massive drug problem, but I’m drug free since last November. I’m working, I’m not smoking, I even gave up cigarettes. It’s a year ago,” O’Sullivan said.

Inspector Tony O’Sullivan noted that text messages retrieved by gardaí from the defendant’s phone mentioned 'kilos' — a large quantity for narcotics. “Thousands [of euros] were mentioned in transactions in this phone,” he said.

“From his phone evidence there is substantial evidence of drugs.”

Joseph Cuddigan, defending, said: “I’m seeking the return of the money. The State says this money is from the proceeds of drugs. If there was not an explanation it would be hard not to decide the matter in favour of the State.

“But a legitimate source of money was put forward today and at the time.

“The State’s case is based on pure speculation.”

Judge Joanne Carroll said she was satisfied the €2,400 seized in the house was indeed the proceeds of crime and refused to return the cash to the defendant.