Limerick business among food outlets closed for health and safety breaches

A Limerick business was one of four food outlets served with a closure order by the Food Safety Authority during the month of October for breaching food safety legislation.

Under the EU regulations, Damas Food Stall, located at the corner of Robert Street and Cornmarket Row in Limerick, was issued with a closure order.

Yasmin Bakery and Catering in Walkinstown, Dublin 12, was also issued a closure order under this act.

Rat droppings and gnaw marks on walls, inadequate separation of raw and cooked foods, and heavy accumulation of dirt on surfaces and equipment were among the reasons the FSAI issued enforcement orders.

Under the FSAI Act, 1998, Mr Price on the Termonfeckin Road in Drogheda, Co Louth, was issued with a closure order of the store room and canteen. Chai Café, on 60 Dorset St Upper, Dublin 1, was also issued with a closure order under this act.

One improvement order was served on Navan Soup Kitchen in Brew Hill, Co Meath.

Some other reasons for the enforcement orders in October include:

No temperature monitoring records;

No hot water provided;

Rodent droppings found in the staff canteen;

Failure to ensure the competent authority had up-to-date information on the range of activities taking place at the establishment;

Failure to make food available for sale or supply without indicating written particulars of any allergen in the food;

No evidence that food handlers were supervised and instructed and/or trained in food hygiene matters.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, said: “All food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure they adhere to a high standard of food safety and hygiene at all times.

“It is also imperative that a proper pest control system is in place and that this is checked very regularly in order to avoid infestations of rodents and insects.

“It is also essential that food businesses have a strong food safety and hygiene culture in their business, which can be achieved through ongoing training of all members of their team and a strong commitment to food safety from the management team.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and food businesses have a legal requirement to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat,” she said.