Pressure growing for probe into Doolin Coast Guard

PRESSURE is growing on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to conduct an independent investigation into the suspension of Doolin Coast Guard.

Doolin Coast Guard can no longer provide marine cover and medical assistance to casualties that get into difficulty in inaccessible locations from south Galway to Doonbeg in Co Clare after it was controversially stood down.

The stretch of coastline includes much of the Burren and popular holiday destinations including Lahinch and Liscannor.

Mr Ryan has been warned by senator Martin Conway that “lives are being put at risk” over the “unacceptable decision” to stand down the unit, despite the expertise and experience of 12 remaining members.

Six volunteers at Doolin have resigned including the unit’s officer in charge.

Questions are being asked why the unit, which has a cliff-climbing, boat- and land-search team, couldn’t continue in some capacity with the remaining members.

The Irish Coast Guard has stated that the team on Inis Oírr in the Aran Islands, which is managed by Doolin Coast Guard, will remain operational.

During a Seanad debate, senator Regina Doherty expressed concern about allegations of bullying raised by senator Martin Conway and senator Gerard Craughwell.

Having attended the inaugural meeting of the Irish Coast Guard Volunteers Representative Association in Kilkee in 2016, Mr Craughwell warned “things have deteriorated to a point where, maybe we will have no volunteers in Doolin”.

He also spoke about the circumstances that led to the death of Caitríona Lucas, 41, who was the first Coast Guard member to die while on duty on September 12, 2016.

“Something that came to light when we attended that meeting was that a couple of weeks before Caitríona Lucas lost her life in west Clare, the Coast Guard was warned that the way things were going the next time it visited there it would be for a funeral. Sure enough, a few weeks later it was a funeral.”

“It looks very much like we will have no Coast Guard volunteers right along the west coast, from Clare to Kerry, at the rate things are going.

Mr Craughwell urged Mr Ryan to act immediately to save the service.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said cover being provided by other units was "normal practice where a base may temporarily close due to inspection".

All other Coast Guard units, shoreline and cliff-rescue services remain in place, along with the four search and rescue Coast Guard helicopters.

In a statement, the Department of Transport said "The Irish Coast Guard acknowledges the issues that have unfortunately existed within the unit which have led to the standing down of operations at Doolin Coast Guard Unit. The department recognises the strenuous efforts and leadership displayed by many members of the unit, its management team in particular, and other stakeholders to address these difficulties."

The department pledged to provide "relevant training and mediation services as may be required".