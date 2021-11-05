Massive tailbacks after cement truck overturns on Limerick road

Gardaí are investigating the cause of a road traffic collision in which a truck overturned on the N18 between Clare and Limerick this morning.
A section of the Limerick City inbound carriageway has been closed and emergency services are at the scene.
It’s understood no other vehicle was involved.
Long traffic tailbacks are reported along the route from Ennis to Limerick city.
The collision occurred on the Limerick city-bound carriageway between Setrights Tavern, Cratloe, and the Radisson Blu Hotel, at about 9.30am this morning.
Emergency services including gardaí along with several units attached to Limerick City and County Fire Service are at this scene.
A passser-by reported observing firefighters dousing the truck after it came to a rest on its side.
Traffic diversions are in place on the Limerick inbound-lane of the N18 taking traffic towards Sixmilebirdge and Meelick.
“Gardaí and Emergency Services are at the scene of a road traffic incident where a HGV overturned on N18 Southbound at 9.25am on 5th November 2021. The N18 Southbound is closed. Local diversions are in place,” said a garda spokesman.
No injuries have been reported at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” he added.