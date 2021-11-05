Adam King to launch 'A Hug for You' book next week

Adam King, the youngster with a brittle bone condition who captured the hearts of the nation with his virtual hug on the Late Late Toy Show, is to launch his Christmas book A Hug For You next week.

Adam (7) from Killeagh, Co Cork has Osteogenesis Imperfecta. This is a rare, lifelong genetic condition of bone and connective tissue.

He raised over €266,000 for Cork University Hospital Charity and Temple Street Children’s University Hospital Health Foundation, through the sale of special Virtual Hugs Valentine’s Day cards earlier this year.

His Christmas book is written by his father David. Mr King isn't a novice to the writing of books for children having penned But Really... Adventures with a Difference in 2019.

A Hug for You is a picture book inspired by Adam's real-life adventures. Adam will be joined by his family on November 9 at the launch of the book in the River Lee Hotel in Cork. He will also make another appearance on the Late Late Show tonight.

Letter from Biden

Such was his profile over the last year that Adam even received a letter from United States President Joe Biden, praising him for his great work introducing his virtual hugs to the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin also wore a ‘Hug for You’ badge during their virtual St Patrick’s Day meeting. He encouraged Adam to follow his dream to work with NASA.

Adam is a regular patient at Temple Street Hospital where he receives bisphosphonate infusions to strengthen his bones. He has been embraced by the public since his Late Late show appearance.

Following his first appearance on the Toy Show Adam received a message from retired astronaut Chris Hadfield, who said he was hugely impressed by the youngster.

"The way that you spoke, the way that you treated everybody around you, the way that you showed us the things that you are dreaming of, I found it really inspiring."

Adam is also due to receive a Pride of Cork Award later this month. Other recipients include cervical cancer campaigner, Stephen Teap, broadcaster Paul Byrne of Virgin Media News and eleven-year-old twins Hassan and Hussein Benhaffaf who were born conjoined but were separated in a 14-hour operation.

Adam is also an ambassador at the Cork Science Festival this weekend.