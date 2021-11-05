Fire crews tackle commercial blaze in Cork City

Fire crews in Cork City are dealing with a commercial fire in the Togher area.

The fire brigade has said that breathing apparatus teams and a hydraulic platform are working to extinguish the fire.

Crews from Anglesea Street and Ballincollig stations are currently dealing with a Commercial Fire in the Togher area.



Breathing Apparatus teams and a hydraulic platform are working to extinguish the fire. Please take care in the area as operations is effecting traffic. pic.twitter.com/zUUe8V1EsT — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) November 5, 2021

The fire is reported to have occurred at the Core House building on Pouladuff Road.

Crews from Anglesea Street and Ballincollig are at the scene.

People have been urged to take care in the area, with the fire brigade warning that the incident is impacting traffic.