Gardaí searching for man missing in Cork city

Have you seen Tristen Quinn?
Tristen Quinn is missing from his home on Sarsfield Road since Wednesday, November 3. Picture: Garda Info

Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 17:02
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Cork city are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man. 

Tristen Quinn, 24, is missing from his home on Sarsfield Road since Wednesday, November 3.

He was last in the Doughcloyne area of Togher last night. 

Tristen is described as being 6ft tall and of a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. 

When he was last seen, Tristen was wearing a black woolly hat, black hoodie, combat pants, grey shoes. He also had a black and white bag with him.

Gardaí and Tristen’s family say they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact gardaí in Togher 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Latest

