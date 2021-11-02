Abbeyfeale sealed off, drivers urged to avoid town

Gardai have sealed off a section of Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, due to an ongoing incident in the town.

Roads in the area - which is on the main N21 route from Limerick to Kerry - are sealed off, causing traffic chaos.

Gardai have imposed a media blackout requesting the specifics of the incident not be reported on, and are appealing for people to find alternative routes.

A garda spokesperson said: "Traffic diversions are in place and it is affecting traffic on all approaches to Abbeyfeale.

"The media is requested to inform the public of traffic disruption in the Abbeyfeale area.

"Please refrain from ringing local Garda Stations or the Garda Press Office in relation to the matter as no further information will be provided at this time.

Despite media blackout notices to the mainstream media, commentary and video footage of ongoing situations invariably end up on social media platforms.

Of incidents that have taken place this year so far, and where gardaí issued a Media Blackout Notice, three were in Waterford, and one each was in Carlow, Cork and Dublin.