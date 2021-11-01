Mercy hospital issues appeal with ED 'experiencing high demand'

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork has issued an appeal as it is experiencing high demand for its emergency department (ED).

It is asking any members of the public who need less urgent treatment to avail of other care services, where possible.

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 27 patients were waiting for hospital beds at MUH this morning.

MUH has said that its ED is experiencing the demand due to an “increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs”.

An escalation policy has been implemented and the hospital said that with the ED remains open, patients will experience delays.

However, the hospital stressed that the clinical needs of all patients in the ED are being cared for.

A statement said that patient care “is a priority” at MUH.

“Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or South Doc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus,” added the statement.

“The public are reminded that South Doc is an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours, while the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher is open from 8am to 6pm, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.”