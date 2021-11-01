Mercy hospital issues appeal with ED 'experiencing high demand'

The hospital is asking any members of the public who need less urgent treatment to avail of other care services, where possible
Mercy hospital issues appeal with ED 'experiencing high demand'

the hospital stressed that the clinical needs of all patients in the ED are being cared for. File picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 20:46
Steve Neville

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork has issued an appeal as it is experiencing high demand for its emergency department (ED).

It is asking any members of the public who need less urgent treatment to avail of other care services, where possible.

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 27 patients were waiting for hospital beds at MUH this morning.

MUH has said that its ED is experiencing the demand due to an “increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs”.

An escalation policy has been implemented and the hospital said that with the ED remains open, patients will experience delays.

However, the hospital stressed that the clinical needs of all patients in the ED are being cared for.

A statement said that patient care “is a priority” at MUH.

“Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or South Doc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus,” added the statement.

“The public are reminded that South Doc is an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours, while the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher is open from 8am to 6pm, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.”

Read More

Booster jabs cleared for healthcare workers

More in this section

First phase of Cork's Marina Park to open before end of month First phase of Cork's Marina Park to open before end of month
Fire crews in Cork saw a 'very busy' Halloween night  Fire crews in Cork saw a 'very busy' Halloween night 
Cork's emergency services respond to record number of Halloween calls Cork's emergency services respond to record number of Halloween calls
Mercy hospital issues appeal with ED 'experiencing high demand'

‘They put on a show’: Pod of dolphins spotted playing in Cork City

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 30, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 17
  • 22
  • 33
  • 41
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices