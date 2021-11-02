Community of Cork farmers dedicate 10% of land to environmental conservation  

Along the Bride river valley, a community of Cork farmers is dedicating 10% of their land to environmental conservation, as part of a scheme that incorporates the value of biodiversity into everything they produce.

The ‘Biodiversity Regeneration In a Dairying Environment’ (Bride) project began in 2018, and aims to increase and maintain biodiversity on 42 local farms.

The project provides financial incentives to farmers who maintain 10% of their land for maximising biodiversity, carbon sequestering, and improving water quality.

The Bride project provides farmers with an individual farm habitat plan, identifying how they can best dedicate a portion of their land to environmental protection.

Land can be given over to things like wildflower meadows, bogs and marshes, and hedgerows; even the eaves of farm sheds and derelict buildings can become dedicated nesting sites.

Farmers are scored on both the quantity and quality of their dedicated natural habitats, and then receive payments from the scheme which correspond to their score.

Project manager Donal Sheehan, who owns a 70-cow dairy herd, says the financial incentives are crucial, as at the moment there is no signal coming from the market that the environment is important.

“When I sell my milk, the more kilos of fat and protein I produce, the more I get paid," Mr Sheehan said.

"If the price of milk goes down, a farmer has to look at their margins, start putting out more sprays, take out a few hedgerows to keep an extra two cows, and then it's the environment that's impacted."

There's no signal coming back to the farmer to say retain your hedgerows, or don't drain your bogs and your wetland.

"The signal is just to drive on, produce as much as possible, don't worry about the environment,” he said.

Mr Sheehan says the project isn't all about striking a balance between coordinated efforts between farmers, but also understanding the unique ways in which each farm can best contribute to conservation.

“Previous agri-enviro schemes haven’t worked because one farmer would be in the scheme and the next farmer 10 miles away wouldn’t.

"That farmer could be doing everything right for the environment, but unless his neighbour was doing the same thing, you're never going to get any huge improvements,” he said.

The project focuses on the results of individually maintained habitats on each farm, rather than being action-based and rewarding every farmer for the same thing, such as planting trees or hedgerows.

“We make a plan for every farmer, so they can do what suits them and their land, rather than forcing them to do things that aren’t suitable,” said Mr Sheehan.

Every farm is different.

Funded by the European Innovation Partnership (EIP), the project will operate in the Bride area until 2023.

After that, Mr Sheehan hopes a new venture, 'Farming with Nature'” could expand the project, this time by connecting with the consumer.

The goal of 'Farming with Nature’, currently in development, is to include a label certification on foods, so that consumers can choose to pay a bit extra for ‘Farming with Nature’ products, knowing that part of what they pay goes back to a farmer who has retained 10% of their land to protect the environment.

“When there's a value put on farming with nature, and farmers can see that they’ll still get paid, there'll be an incentive to keep it up,” said Mr Sheehan.

“The wheels are starting to turn, and I’m very confident that major positive changes to farming are going to come.

"Farmers shouldn’t be worried that the wheels are going to fall off.

"If they do the right thing, if the industry will come on board to reward that, and if there’s an incentive coming from the consumer, we'll get through this, and the consumer will benefit at the end of the day as well,” he said.