Cork's emergency services respond to record number of Halloween calls

No serious incidents have been reported so far, however, several calls have been received for matters involving fireworks and bonfires
Fire crews from around Cork city have dealt with several incidents this Halloween evening including some bonfires

Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 22:53
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Cork City have already dealt with a high number of calls involving fireworks this Halloween night.

Emergency services in the city have been responding to a high volume of calls with EchoLive.ie reporting the "busiest night of the year" for gardaí.

No serious incidents have been reported so far, however, several calls have been received for matters involving fireworks and bonfires. 

Cork City Fire Brigade has confirmed that its crews have already dealt with several call-outs.

"Crews from around the city have dealt with several incidents this evening including some bonfires," they wrote on Twitter.

"We want everyone to have a safe night, and thank the public for their continued support as we protect communities."

 

Earlier in the evening, there were reports of gangs of youths aiming fireworks at cars near Fairfield in the Farranree area.

Eggs have also been reportedly thrown at vehicles in the Glen and near Innishmore in Ballincollig.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, a person was injured by a firework in the city centre.

Dublin Fire Brigade says its fire engine from Tara Street responded to a 999 shortly before 10pm.

