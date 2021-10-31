Wind warnings issued for Munster, Galway and Mayo

Wind warnings issued for Munster, Galway and Mayo

A gull flying into the strong wind over Claycastle Beach, Youghal, Co. Cork. File picture: Denis Minihane.

Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 09:02
Steve Neville

Two status yellow wind warnings have been issued for the south and west of the country.

A wind warning for all of Munster is currently in place and will remain until 2pm.

Met Éireann has said that west to northwest winds will reach mean speeds of up 65km/h with gusts of up to 90-110km/h.

There will be higher gusts along coasts and exposed hills.

The second warning, for Galway and Mayo, will be in place from midday until 10pm this evening.

Similar wind speeds are expected for this warning.

The rest of the country will “good dry periods” on Sunday but showers or longer spells of rain will move through at times.

It will remain windy overnight with scattered showers across the country.

Monday is shaping up to be “a fresh and breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers”, according to the forecaster.

The rest of the week is set to be dominated by “fresh and showery conditions”.

