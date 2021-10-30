Diversions in place after man killed in Clare road crash

The N18 at Cratloekeel between Junction 5 Cratloe and Junction 4 Limerick is currently closed as Forensic Collision Investigators conduct an examination of the scene.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision on the N18 at Cratloekeel, Co Clare.

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 18:40
Neil Michael and Noel Baker.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision on the N18 at Cratloekeel, Co Clare.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries in the incident, that occurred at approximately 11:55am He was taken to Limerick University Hospital where he later passed away.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The N18 at Cratloekeel between Junction 5 Cratloe and Junction 4 Limerick is currently closed as Forensic Collision Investigators conduct an examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

In particular, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N18 at Cratloekeel between 11:45am and 12pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Diversions in place after man killed in Clare road crash

Latest

