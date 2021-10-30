Missing Cork pensioner found thanks to heat-seeking cameras

A pensioner reported missing in County Cork on Friday night is currently recovering from hypothermia after being located by emergency search and rescue services using heat-seeking cameras.
Guileen Coast Guard said it was called in to assist in searches for the missing 75-year-old in the Ballycotton area at 7pm on Friday night.
On its arrival on the scene, Ballycotton Coast Guard had commenced searches, and unit drones were launched.
Gardaí and Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery also assisted in the search.
At approximately 10.30pm, the missing person was located stuck in heavy bog land.
The Ballycotton team navigated through the difficult terrain to reach the casualty and administer first aid.
“After 45 minutes with combined efforts of units on scene the casualty was extracted from the difficult location,” Guilleen Coast Guard said in an update on Facebook.
“We would like to wish the person a speedy recovery. Great credit is due to the Ballycotton Unit on locating the missing person and neighbours and residents of Ballycotton for their assistance.”