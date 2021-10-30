Missing Cork pensioner found thanks to heat-seeking cameras

Guileen Coast Guard said it was called in to assist in searches for the missing 75-year-old in the Ballycotton area at 7pm on Friday night
Missing Cork pensioner found thanks to heat-seeking cameras

The Ballycotton team navigated through the difficult terrain to reach the casualty and administer first aid.

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 13:55
Jess Casey

A pensioner reported missing in County Cork on Friday night is currently recovering from hypothermia after being located by emergency search and rescue services using heat-seeking cameras.

Guileen Coast Guard said it was called in to assist in searches for the missing 75-year-old in the Ballycotton area at 7pm on Friday night.

On its arrival on the scene, Ballycotton Coast Guard had commenced searches, and unit drones were launched.

Gardaí and Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery also assisted in the search.

At approximately 10.30pm, the missing person was located stuck in heavy bog land. 

The Ballycotton team navigated through the difficult terrain to reach the casualty and administer first aid.

“After 45 minutes with combined efforts of units on scene the casualty was extracted from the difficult location,” Guilleen Coast Guard said in an update on Facebook.

“We would like to wish the person a speedy recovery. Great credit is due to the Ballycotton Unit on locating the missing person and neighbours and residents of Ballycotton for their assistance.”

Read More

From the Kingdom to Oz – €5k raised for Kerry cancer service after mother's diagnosis

More in this section

Thundery outbreaks due as status yellow weather warnings issued  Thundery outbreaks due as status yellow weather warnings issued 
Covid rates in Munster worsening, with Waterford, Kerry and Kanturk among worst-affected areas in country Covid rates in Munster worsening, with Waterford, Kerry and Kanturk among worst-affected areas in country
From the Kingdom to Oz – €5k raised for Kerry cancer service after mother's diagnosis From the Kingdom to Oz – €5k raised for Kerry cancer service after mother's diagnosis
Missing Cork pensioner found thanks to heat-seeking cameras

Limerick shop sells €1m winning Lotto ticket

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

  • 3
  • 11
  • 25
  • 32
  • 40
  • 45
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices