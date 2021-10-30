From the Kingdom to Oz – 5k raised for Kerry cancer service after mother's diagnosis

After finding out about her mother’s lung cancer diagnosis, Erin Flanagan from Tralee felt extremely guilty being over 17,000km away in Sydney.

“It was awful, I remember when she told me that cancerous cells had been found in her lung. I was in shock but thought maybe it was a mistake because nothing was definite at that stage.

I then found out that she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and I was heartbroken.

“It was so frustrating as she has never smoked and it seemed so unfair. Obviously, due to the pandemic, it was impossible for me to pack up everything and leave because I could never come back.

“I felt extremely useless and guilty for being so far away from her,” Erin said.

With the support of her friends, Aislinn Dowling and Brónagh Shiel, Erin decided to do what she could from her “home away from home” in the eastern suburbs of Sydney by collectively walking 300 miles for Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

Erin began to research the organisation and saw they were trying to raise money for a new facility they want to open for cancer patients in Kerry.

“I know that the people who looked after my mom in Kerry University Hospital were outstanding and she always says that she believes they are handpicked because of their compassion, knowledge and guidance.

“The oncology ward itself isn't as private as you'd imagine and I can’t even begin to imagine just how daunting it is for patients going in to receive their treatment.

“A stand-alone facility with ample comfort and privacy dedicated to patients undergoing chemotherapy will make a significant difference to many people experiencing, probably, the most challenging time in their lives,” Erin said.

Brónagh, Erin and Aislinn have pushed themselves 'out of their comfort zones' walking 100 miles each in 31 days.

As the girls' October walking challenge comes to an end, Erin and her friends have said they were “overwhelmed” with the support they have received, having raised over €5,000 so far.

“I think that this charity resonates with a lot of people for different reasons, whether it has impacted them, a family member, a friend or they understand just how fantastic this new chemotherapy unit will be.

The Irish community are fantastic and are always looking out to help each other and it definitely warms your heart to see just how much people want to help.

“My best friends have been amazing, they have definitely turned into my family at this stage. I don't know how I would have functioned in my day-to-day life without them. Their support and patience is something that I will never forget,” Erin said.

Erin has described this past year as being a “rollercoaster of emotions” and from having received the awful news about her mother’s diagnosis at the start of the year, to having recently received “the best news ever.” “My mom is an amazingly positive person. She didn't dwell on her diagnosis whatsoever and looked towards the future with such optimism.

“She told me that I couldn't come home because she was going to beat this awful illness and come to visit me in Australia next year.

“Only yesterday, we received the best news ever and found out that the tumour in her lung has shrunk significantly and she is now on the road to recovery so we will definitely be seeing her in front of the Sydney Opera House at some stage very soon,” Erin said.

Erin says their GoFundMe ‘3 girls - 300 miles out of our comfort zone in Oz’ will be up for November, to ensure Comfort for Chemo Kerry’s goal becomes a reality.