Weather warnings extended for Waterford and Cork as heavy rain to continue

After a day of heavy, torrential rain, the roads on the N71 roundabout at Clonakilty flooded on Wednesday evening. Cars negotiated the flood waters slowly until a team of workmen arrived to attempt to dissipate the water. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 08:10
Maeve Lee & Michelle McGlynn 

Following a significant amount of rain, weather warnings have been extended for a number of counties across the country today.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange rain warning for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow which is now in place until at least midday today.

Meanwhile, counties Cork, Carlow, Kildare and Kilkenny have been issued a Status Yellow rain warning which will remain in place until the same time today.

The forecaster said the Status Orange warning comes following significant accumulations of rainfall in the counties with additional accumulations expected this morning as well as some flooding in places.

The warning was issued yesterday evening and has since been extended until midday today.

The updated rain warning for Cork, Carlow, Kildare and Kilkenny comes following recent heavy rain which saw flooding in some places.

Looking to tonight, rain in Munster is expected to move across Leinster and later into east Ulster. 

The rain will be heavy at times in Munster and Leinster and there will be a chance of thundery downpours and localised flooding. 

In Connacht and west Ulster, and later in Munster, there will be clear spells and scattered showers. 

Road users in counties affected by the Status Orange warning are advised by the Road Safety Authority to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Motorists should slow down and leave extra space between themselves and the next vehicle. If the road ahead is flooded, drivers should not attempt to drive through it and should instead find an alternate route.

The RSA says that after going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes.

Meanwhile, pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists should keep in mind that visibility and light are reduced in poor weather so they should ensure they can be seen by wearing bright clothing with reflective armbands or belt.

