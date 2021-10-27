Cork asylum seeker discharged from hospital following nine-day hunger strike

An asylum seeker in Cork has been discharged from hospital following his nine-day hunger strike but must return to a shared room in a direct provision centre in Cork.

Nadim Hussain, who is originally from India and had been denied refugee status here, began a hunger strike on October 13 in a bid to remain in the State.

In the early hours of Friday October 22, Mr Hussain was taken by ambulance to hospital due to his weakened state after being assessed by a GP. He issued an emotional plea "to those in power" to grant him refugee status from his hospital bed in Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Later that night he announced on Twitter that he was ending the hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Department of Justice that he would not be deported.

This morning Mr Hussain was discharged from hospital and has returned to his accommodation in a direct provision centre in Cork.

He told the Irish Examiner he is still feeling “very weak” and feels “very sad” because of the accommodation he has to return to.

Mr Hussain said his doctors have recommended that he looks after his health and eat better while also recommending that he needs “a better living place”.

The 34-year-old said he had contacted the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) ahead of his discharge to ensure he could have a single room to recover in once he returns to the direct provision centre.

However, he said he has returned to his shared room at the centre as he was informed his only other options for a single room were outside of Cork.

Mr Hussain said he cannot leave Cork.

“Cork is my family."

Nadim Hussain was hospitalised upon entering day nine of his hunger strike campaign for permission to remain.

Mr Hussain worked as a hospital security guard in Cork during the pandemic and in September received a letter from the International Protection Appeal Tribunal (IPat) which affirmed a recommendation that he should be refused a declaration as a refugee and subsidiary protection status.

When he embarked on his hunger strike on October 13 he told the Irish Examiner that he felt he had no other option.

Anti-deportation rallies had been set up in Cork and Dublin to highlight his case.

Mr Hussain had said that he fears he would be killed if he was to be deported to India as both of his parents were killed in anti-Muslim riots in West Bengal in 2018.

