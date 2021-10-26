Cork Airport runway works progressing in 'record fast time'

Works on Cork Airport’s main runway are more than halfway complete and the airport is ready to reopen on schedule next month.

In the latest update on runway repairs, which have shut the airport for 10 weeks, it has been confirmed the works will be completed in time for the planned reopening on November 22.

A flight check is scheduled for the week before the reopening.

Cork Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy said it was the fastest large-scale construction project in the country.

“This is in record-fast time,” he said.

As they reach the midpoint of the project, 95% of the new ducting and manhole systems have been installed to facilitate the new airfield ground lighting circuits.

Brian Culloty, head of airside infrastructure and resident engineer, said they have reached a “significant milestone” this week.

“We’re also progressing well with the installation of the new primary and secondary cables. This is all very important work for us as we look to get ready for a flight check which we have now planned and scheduled for the 15 and 16 November in advance of our planned reopening.”

With the runway works set to finish on time, head of communications at Cork Airport Kevin Cullinane noted they have had several new route announcements.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair, described the progress as “great news” and said the airline would be back in Cork from December 1.

"We now have a great schedule. We’ve got 20 routes out of Cork, and we have two brand new routes as well so I think things are – touch wood – looking like they’re returning to normal, and it will be great to see this airport back full and buzzing again.”

Cork Airport closed for repairs in mid-September for a total of 10 weeks in order to complete work on its main runway as part of a €40m investment.

The main runway, which has been in operation since 1961, was built 1,883m long, and was extended by 300m in 1989.

An overlay project in 1999 was done on the original runway only, which means the pavement on this area is 21 years old, while the extension is 31 years old.