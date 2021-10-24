'I fear ending up homeless': Cork artist forced to sell lifetime's work after mortgage refusal

A talented artist whose work features in the collections of UCC, the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork, and the OPW is selling her vast amount of paintings and sketchbooks in a bid to buy a small home.

In addition to her artwork, Eileen Healy, aged 54, is a part-time lecturer at the Crawford Art College of Art and Design in Cork where she teaches painting and life drawing. She also performs in bands.

However, the bank recently deemed her living "too precarious" to qualify for a mortgage.

The native of Youghal, Co Cork, had to leave her rented home of 20 years in Cork city last year; she wasn't given any explanation for the decision by her landlord.

She has since found other accommodation but is worried for her future.

Eileen said she is keen to move out of the rental market as she is getting increasingly concerned about security in old age.

"The bank were nice to me (when I applied) but at the end of the day the Central Bank makes the decision," Eileen said.

It is not even about not getting a mortgage, it is that the rents are so unaffordable.

"I know friends my age who have ended up in homeless shelters and I think 'is that me further down the line?'. It is scary.

"It is in the back of my mind every day. The fear of it. I fear where I will be in three years time when the lease of where I now rent is gone."

Ms Healy says the rental market is so competive that people in her situation constantly feel anxiety about the possibility of a landlord deciding to sell a property or upping the rent.

Eileen finds the rental market in Cork city to be particularly daunting at the moment.

"When you look at the market it is almost a given that you are sharing with strangers," she said. "The lack of choice is heartbreaking.

"It is a waste of time going on Daft.ie, you will be queuing up with one hundred people for the one place."

And then you have the prices.

Eileen stresses that gone are the days when you got a one-bedroom flat through word of mouth from someone who knew someone who was moving out of a reasonably priced rental.

"Now it’s a case of if the rent is doubled and I get evicted, can I share at my age? Will I have to share with five people just to meet the rent?

"It’s like going back to the ’80s all over again, except now it’s a hundred times more expensive."

Eileen needs secure housing and studio space. She currently works out of the Backwater Studios in Cork but as it's partly funded by the Arts Council it is moved around to different artists and her tenancy is up at the end of the year.

Her target is to sell enough of her lifetime of work to buy her own small home where she is no longer at the mercy of "increasing and insane rents".