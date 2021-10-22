Mix of relief and caution as Cork swings to sound of live jazz

It was a mix of relief and caution as Cork City started swinging to the sound of live jazz tonight as Ireland’s first major festival since the Covid-19 pandemic hit almost 20 months ago kicked off.

The 43rd Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, which is worth an estimated €45m to the city’s economy, is in full swing citywide with seated venues and socially distanced queues in operation.

But amid concerns about rising Covid case numbers, there was almost a sense of restraint in the air.

At least for the first night of the festival anyway.

With hopes the event will kickstart the recovery of the country’s live music industry, the message to revellers was enjoy it but do so safely.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told guests at the official festival launch in the Metropole Hotel, the spiritual home of the jazz festival, that the staging of the event this year, after its cancellation last year, sends an important message.

“There is a sense that things are turning and things are turning for the better,” he said.

“We’ve all been through a difficult time, particularly those in the hospitality sector, and I think the jazz festival gives a particular filip psychologically to people as well as practically and also enjoyment and shared joy.”

Despite the lifting of restrictions, the Metropole itself has decided to limit attendance at its gigs to a third of its usual capacity to ensure those attending feel safe and comfortable.

People out and about enjoying jazz music on Oliver Plunkett St tonight. Picture: Gavin Browne

On the streets outside, music fans flocked to some of the 60 official venues and to the many pubs on the jazz trail city-wide with their face coverings, vaccination certs, and hand sanitisers at the ready.

There were long queues outside venues on Washington St as door staff checked Covid certs.

But with some venues opting to operate with restricted capacity, and many still with outdoor coverings in place, the crowd numbers were down on previous years.

Gardaí said those in the city were by and large good-natured and well-behaved.

The pubs along MacCurtain St, rebranded the Victorian Quarter (VQ), have come together to ensure that visitors will have a safe and authentic jazz experience, hosting open-air gigs on Saturday and Sunday on Harley St.

And Falvey’s Pharmacy has sourced 2,000 pocket-sized bottles of hand sanitiser which will be available to patrons at all venues in the VQ this weekend.

“We are excited to welcome the people of Cork and beyond to the VQ for the Jazz this year,” said VQ chairman Ciarán O’Connor, the owner of Falvey’s Pharmacy.

“The most important thing to us, however, is that they can enjoy the weekend safely and with peace of mind.

“As a community, we will be mindful of the regulations, and urge patrons to respect the guidelines and help us to make this a festival to remember.”

Members of the Hyde Park Brass Band playing at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival opening night outside the Metropole Hotel, Cork. Picture: Darragh Kane

The festival, which runs until Monday, October 25, features such stars as Mos Def (Yasiin Bey), Matthew Halsall, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Mick Flannery, Susan O’Neill, the Fleetwood Max tribute band, Mack Fleetwood, DJ Jenny Greene, and King Kong Company.

Marching bands are set to perform across the city over the next two days.