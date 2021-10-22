Walk-in vaccination clinics in Cork for Bank Holiday Weekend 

Walk-in vaccinations clinics are seeing an increase in numbers attending with two centres to open in Cork over the bank holiday weekend for those who are awaiting their first or second dose.

The vaccination centres will be located in both Cork city and West Cork over the October Bank holiday weekend.

Those eligible for a Pfizer vaccine can receive a first or second dose without an appointment at the clinics.

On Saturday 23 October, City Hall will have a walk-in vaccination clinic from 1 pm to 4 pm.

In West Cork, Bantry Primary Care Centre will be providing the service from 1pm to 4pm on Monday 25 October.

Gabrielle O’Keeffe, Head of Service for Health and Wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, said there has been an increase in the number of people attending their walk-in clinics which is “very encouraging”.

“It is very encouraging to see members of the public avail of their vaccine at this stage in the process. We know the importance of this vaccine and how effective it has been in protecting us from Covid-19.

“While we are experiencing a rise in the daily rates of infection we encourage anyone still to get their vaccine to come along to one of our listed centres this October Bank Holiday weekend."

She added that they hope that by running further walk-in clinics over the bank holiday weekend, they will help make it more accessible to anyone still considering the Covid-19 vaccine.

The walk-in vaccination clinics will be open to any eligible person aged 12 or over. Anyone aged between 12 and 15 years must be accompanied by an adult and will need the consent of a parent or guardian before vaccination.

For those waiting for a second dose, if you received your first dose with your GP, in a pharmacy or another vaccination centre, you can still attend one of the walk-in centres for the second dose.

Walk-in clinics are specifically for doses 1 and 2.

Those attending for either a first or second dose should check hse.ie to make sure they are eligible and that they bring all necessary documentation.