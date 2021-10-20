Asylum seeker fears death as hunger strike enters  eighth day

Cork-based Nadim Hussain is pleading to be granted permission to remain in Ireland and began a hunger strike campaign last Wednesday
Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 18:03
Maeve Lee

An Indian asylum seeker who has been on hunger strike for more than a week in a bid to remain in Ireland said he fears he could die shortly.

“I am vomiting, my head is spinning, my stomach is spinning,” he said.

“I am feeling that I will die in one or two days.” 

Last month, Mr Hussain received a letter from the International Protection Appeal Tribunal (IPat) which affirmed a recommendation that he should be refused a declaration as a refugee and subsidiary protection status.

The 34-year-old came to Cork from India and worked in security in a hospital during the pandemic.

The Irish Refugee Council has called on the Government to address his situation urgently and before his health further deteriorates.

“We have repeatedly called for people who worked in the healthcare sector during the pandemic to be offered permission to remain as an exceptional recognition of their contribution to Irish society,” it said.

The IRC has written to ministers Heather Humphreys and James Browne requesting permission to remain be granted. 

Solidarity TD Mick Barry raised Mr Hussain's case with Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne on Tuesday.

“As you know, physical and mental impairment can begin within two to three days of the commencement of a hunger strike. Nadim’s GP has already expressed his concerns in this regard,” he said.

Mr Barry called for a solution to be found.

While he cannot comment on any individual cases, Mr Browne said each application for international protection is examined in detail, taking all factors into account.

“My objective is to have decisions made on international protection applications and permission to remain considerations as soon as possible,” he said.

He said a negative decision on an appeal from IPat is not the final stage in the international protection process.

“In these circumstances, an applicant will have their permission to remain consideration reviewed by the international protection office.”

Mr Hussain has said that he fears he would be killed if he was to be deported to India as both of his parents were killed in anti-Muslim riots in West Bengal in 2018.

