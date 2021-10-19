Gardaí seek help in finding missing Cork teen

Kyle Gillen, 14, has been missing from his home in Togher since Saturday, October 16.
Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 14:51

Gardaí in Cork are asking for public help in finding a teenager missing from the Togher area.

Kyle Gillen, 14, has been missing from his home in the city suburb since Saturday, October 16.

He is described as being 5' 6" in height with a broad build. He has black curly hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Kyle was wearing a grey puffer jacket, black tracksuit trousers and a black baseball cap.

He is known to frequent the Cork city area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

