Tributes following death of serving soldier, 24, while on holiday

Tributes have been paid following the death of a serving soldier in Spain.

Private Gerard McMahon, 24, passed away in a tragic accident on Friday while on holiday.

The soldier, originally from Killaloe in Co Clare, was based in Galway in the Dún Uí Mhaolíosa Barracks and joined the Defence Forces in January 2017.

He completed his recruit training in Collins Barracks, Cork as part of the 144th Recruit Platoon.

Pte McMahon was posted to the Chéad Chathlán Coisithe (1st Infantry Battalion) in Galway once his training was completed.

He had just returned from a six-month mission, serving as a peacekeeper in Syria.

Private McMahon was hailed as an integral member of his unit who served with distinction.

Lieutenant Colonel Damien Murphy stated: “As Officer Commanding, and on behalf of all members of An Chéad Chathlán Coisithe and Óglaigh na hÉireann, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family, loved ones and many friends of Private Gerard McMahon.

“Ger was an integral part of 1 Cn Cois where he served with distinction both at home and overseas. He had just returned home from a six-month tour of duty with the 63rd Infantry Group in Syria.

“He will be sorely be missed by all of his friends, comrades and colleagues serving in Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa, Gaillimh. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Private McMahon was also praised as a skilled marksman, winning Brigade and All Army competitions during his military career.

He was also a keen sportsman playing hurling, Gaelic football and rugby.

The Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, and Defence Minister Simon Coveney conveyed their condolences to Private McMahon’s family.

The Defence Forces are providing a liaison officer to offer any assistance to his family during this difficult time.