Excessive exposure to phone screens ‘fuelling demand for skin treatments’

Excessive exposure to phone screens ‘fuelling demand for skin treatments’

Skin issues are arising from excessive screen use. File picture. 

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 14:57
David Young, PA

A skincare professional has cited excessive “blue light” exposure from phone screens as a factor in surging numbers of people seeking treatment after lockdown.

Kelly Wallace, who trains cosmetic skincare therapists and runs a treatment studio in Limerick, said acne flare-ups caused by mask wearing was another pandemic-linked issue fuelling increasing client numbers.

Ms Wallace, who owns Arkana Ireland, said the number of people seeking treatment for skin sensitivity had risen by 90% since the summer.

She said clients, particularly women aged between 25 to 40, were reporting more problems with sensitivity, redness and dryness of their skin.

“When Covid restrictions were at their peak, we saw a lot of factors play havoc with the skin such as ‘maskne’ – an acne breakout from wearing masks – along with other flare-ups as skincare routines went awry,” she said.

“Salons closed and people were less inclined to look after their skin because they were stuck indoors.

“Plus, there was extra skin sensitivity caused by increased exposure to blue light from screens.

“However, a combination of new factors will come into play as we open back up, leaving our skin with a lot to deal with at once – including the stress of getting back to busy schedules, increased socialising and temperature changes.”

Skin specialist Kelly Wallace (Horsfall Photography/PA)

Ms Wallace, 30, specialises in treatments involving “neurocosmetics”, which focus on the connection between the skin and brain.

“Neurocosmetics are a real game changer,” she said.

“They go beyond the limits of traditional cosmetics and work on the nerve-skin connection to elicit feelgood chemicals that regulate inflammatory responses and prolong cell life.

“They are particularly suited to sensitive-prone Irish skin because they reduce the inflammatory response to produce visible and immediate anti-ageing and skin improvement without irritation.

“Clients often want skin results fast when coming up to a special event, especially with Botox so prevalent, and neurocosmetics are a great alternative.”

Read More

Last orders: almost 350 pubs have closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

More in this section

Dublin Taxi Man arrested following reported robberies from taxi drivers in Cork City
People urged to arrange for collection of online deliveries after suspected theft in Cork People urged to arrange for collection of online deliveries after suspected theft in Cork
Cork punter one of two winners in Lotto Plus 2 draw Cork punter one of two winners in Lotto Plus 2 draw
CoronavirusSkinPlace: Republic of Ireland
Vinod Bajaj walks around the world

Limerick retiree who ‘walked around world’ steps out on new mission to demystify pensions

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 16, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 21
  • 24
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices